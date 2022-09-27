Voice of the People, Sept. 27, 2022

Honestly evaluate NJ clean energy plan

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ’s preferred clean energy study still grim and evasive”:

Bravo to The Press of Atlantic City for highlighting the fact that Gov. Murphy’s administration will not come clean about the proposed Energy Master Plan’s cost, despite two taxpayer-funded cost studies — one kept secret from the taxpayers that paid for it and another that excludes big-ticket costs.

The editorial compared the administration to “a salesman who can’t be pinned down on what his product will actually do or how much it will actually cost,” who plans “to be down the road before either is sadly discovered.”

New Jersey’s 9.3 million residents are getting the runaround.

Everyone agrees that we must continue reducing emissions and making environmental improvements. But no one should be asked to support a plan so costly that its sponsors are afraid to admit it, especially when families and small businesses are already struggling with the highest inflation in 40 years.

The state Board of Public Utilities president contends “it is difficult to say what the actual costs are to ratepayers.” Nonsense. It’s just such a high cost that it is politically untenable to admit.

The first cost study was hidden from the public. The second one is missing the cost of the subsidies that ratepayers and taxpayers will have to bear, and the cost of converting to electric vehicles and retrofitting homes for all-electric appliances.

It would cost, on average, as much as $28,475 to retrofit a Newark household, depending on the appliance models, home configuration, labor and reliance on natural gas, according to a recent analysis of open-source data by Consumer Energy Alliance, of which I am the Mid-Atlantic director.

New Jerseyans should also be able to understand how the Energy Master Plan will affect the state’s economy, critical industries and businesses. In other words, their economic future.

We can all agree that politics must be put aside, real numbers must be crunched and an honest assessment made about what the plan will really do for New Jersey’s energy and environmental future. Anything less is a financial disaster in the making, for which those responsible will be long gone when the bill comes due.

Mike Butler, Pittsburgh