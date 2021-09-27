Voice of the People, Sept. 27, 2021

Stone Harbor Museum honors Reeds founders

The Stone Harbor Museum’s mission is to acquire, preserve, display, celebrate and promote archives and artifact items relevant to the development of the borough’s unique heritage and to delight, inspire and educate the present and future generations about the story of Stone Harbor. I’m a museum trustee.

Four years ago, the museum presented its first Risley Award, to honor a resident who embodies the vision and dedication of the Risley brothers, the founders of Stone Harbor.

This year’s Risley Award was presented to Dr. John Sprandio and Ed Breen.

In the early 2000s, Dr. Sprandio had a vision to turn the vacant Shelter Haven lot, an under-utilized property on the water in the center of town, into a unique historic destination. In the beginning he faced many obstacles. Along the way he met Ed Breen and shared his vision. They had a common vision, and over a cup of coffee they shook hands and agreed on a partnership.