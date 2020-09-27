Voice of the People, Sept. 27, 2020

Boat tax break for the rich
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Murphy tax would torpedo booming NJ boat industry for $7M”:
I respectfully disagree about the tax on boats. I know this will be an unwelcome opinion in this area. Cars are a necessity in this area as public transportation is so poor. Boats are not a necessity. (Obviously, they are for commercial fishermen.)
I understand they provide recreation and I support public boat ramps so that ordinary people have access to waterways. We pay full sales tax on automobiles with no cap. There should not be a cap on the sales tax on boats.
The wealthy already get enough breaks that the little people do not. The tax breaks will primarily be for yachts and larger power vessels. Our local boat builders are the best. Those who can afford those boats will still buy them. I stand with our governor.
Terry Dailey
Mays Landing
Change NJ’s spending
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ, the nation’s tax innovator, hitting people hard with auto-increases”:
The last paragraph of this editorial says there is nothing the people of New Jersey can do. I would disagree, in that we can use our vote to voice our approval or disapproval of the status quo.
Change in N.J. government spending needs to happen and even if it is a slow drip, it’s a start.
Bob Piotrowski
Wildwood Crest
Trump pro-freedom in Asia
A recent article by George Will mentions the “strategic ambiguity” of past U.S. policy regarding Taiwan. Will also considers Joe Biden’s prior comments, on defense of Taiwan, as untenable.
Based on population, Taiwan has about 80% as many people as all seven Baltic countries combined. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden have approximately 33 million people combined while the small island of Taiwan has about 24 million people.
China appears to be moving towards annexation of Taiwan just as they have recently exercised dictatorial controls on Hong Kong island. Taiwanese and Hong Kong residents have experienced many democratic advantages in commerce and government; they are nervously reacting to the foreboding influence and police state promoted by mainland China. The number of people in Taiwan almost matches the 25.5 million in North Korea.
President Trump is on-point in denouncing costly military adventures in foreign lands. But just like preventive medicine in health situations, displays of military/naval engagement and superiority can have an enormous impact in deterring potential incursions by invading and domineering nations.
Trump should keep a stiff spine in displaying support to the strategic nations and islands of the South China Sea, and continue to offer moral, scientific and military/naval presence in the definitive support of the millions of Taiwanese citizens. And support is needed from our allies (e.g. Great Britain, Australia, etc.) as well.
God help Taiwan if Joe Biden becomes president.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
For Van Drew for Congress
It won’t be long before voters decide who they want to represent this district in Washington, D.C. Will they choose along party lines or independently decide who will best represent the district?
In the past we have been very fortunate in having Frank LoBiondo, a Republican, followed by Jeff Van Drew running as a Democrat. Both put the desires of the district over party affiliation and worked to represent everyone, not just members of a party. Many people crossed party lines in voting and as a result two champions for the 2nd District emerged.
I remember when Van Drew ran as a virtual unknown. He went door to door listening to all people’s views, and he still does. One of his first achievements was to bring a much needed community college to Cape May Courthouse — a gift that like many of his other accomplishments continues to give and benefit the 2nd District. Others have tried to claim credit for this but it wasn’t until he became a freeholder, making this a top priority, that we finally had our own community college. He has worked tirelessly for all ages — young people, working people and senior citizens. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican or independent, I believe it is difficult not to admit he has successfully represented the total spectrum of the district.
Obviously the Kennedy name is widely known across the United States, but in this small part of the country Van Drew stands for someone who has worked tirelessly as a freeholder, a state senator and a congressman in Washington representing the 2nd District. I urge people to seriously consider voting for Jeff Van Drew to continue to represent them even if it means splitting their votes. The man and what he represents is a very valuable asset for the future of the district.
Joan Fraser
Cape May Point
Lift US marijuana law
The House can affect equitable reform by passing the MORE Act which lifts the federal ban on marijuana, leaving legalization up to the states. Cannabis was designated a Schedule I drug in 1971 for what I consider political reasons, elevating it to the level of heroin.
Blacks are 3.6 times more likely to get arrested for possession than Whites, despite similar usage rates. I urge our representatives, including Jeff Van Drew, to do the right thing and pass the MORE Act now.
Christopher Florentz
Cape May Court House
Science over anecdotes
There seems to be a trend among activists to use anecdotes to justify big policy changes. For example, The Press of Atlantic City recently quoted an influential activist who was marching against racism when one bystander yelled a racial slur. She used this one event as justification for supporting a massive racial justice school reform program.
On a recent “Joe Rogan Show,” Sam Harris was debating Hannibal Burress on the prevalence of racial profiling. Burress claimed that racial profiling was pervasive because he had been stopped once by a white police officer while jogging. Therefore, Burress believed that all police departments need to undergo a radical change.
Harris pointed out that the data does not support the assertion that all police participate in racial profiling. He then presented data from a series of studies that supported his position. Burress and the program host argued that his personal experience trumps any data.
If you extrapolate Burress’s anecdotal approach to cancer research, then if researchers found one smoker who did not contract cancer then they could conclude that smoking does not cause cancer.
The scientific approach to our social problems should be to perform a multi-variate analysis of the problem, identifying all possible causes of racial inequality.
Rick Land
Avalon