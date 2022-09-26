Voice of the People, Sept. 26, 2022

Next hurricane might wreck offshore wind

Ørsted and PSEG must be required to set aside a few million dollars of their money in a special fund to cover the cost of clearing the wreckage of the 98 wind turbines off the New Jersey beaches after Hurricane Sandy II has paid a visit.

Robert Smith

Hammonton

On second thought, monkeypox a threat

Is the monkeypox that is getting out of control the same monkeypox the news media said 6 months ago was no threat to this country? That was really accurate news!

Bernard Matthews

Ocean City

Queen of a lifetime ruled with ease

I was devastated to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her achievements are worthy of a tribute — seventy years of supreme royalty surpassing perfection, never to be seen again. A once in a lifetime queen.

This remarkable woman ruled Great Britain with ease. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and performed her duties with a velvet glove, beloved by the entire world with her knowledge, wit and compassion.

Her successor is her son and prince, now King Charles. All the people can do is hope and pray that he will be a good king and can follow in his mother’s footsteps, which will be a big accomplishment. God bless the late queen and new king.

Marilyn Hernberg

Atlantic City

Trump not worth Republican explanations

Don’t Republicans ever get tired of explaining away and defending Trump’s questionable (and sometimes illegal) behavior? It seems there should be a worthier politician to go to bat for.

Peggy Caccia

Ocean City