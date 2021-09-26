Voice of the People, Sept. 26, 2021

Private trash service fairer, less expensive

The debate about trash collection in Galloway Township goes back 50 years that I’m aware of and most likely longer than that. If Galloway Township doesn’t have municipal trash collection by now it probably won’t, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Municipal trash collection will raise taxes and in many cases more than what residents are now paying for private collection. It will also be unfair. Businesses which will pay this new tax will not receive the service. In addition, the taxes will not be based on the trash generated but on the assessed value of your house. For example, a household with two people and a more expensive home will pay more than a home with two parents and two children in a less expensive home, though the home with four people is generating more trash than the home with two people.