Voice of the People, Sept. 26, 2021

Private trash service fairer, less expensive
The debate about trash collection in Galloway Township goes back 50 years that I’m aware of and most likely longer than that. If Galloway Township doesn’t have municipal trash collection by now it probably won’t, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Municipal trash collection will raise taxes and in many cases more than what residents are now paying for private collection. It will also be unfair. Businesses which will pay this new tax will not receive the service. In addition, the taxes will not be based on the trash generated but on the assessed value of your house. For example, a household with two people and a more expensive home will pay more than a home with two parents and two children in a less expensive home, though the home with four people is generating more trash than the home with two people.
Private trash collectors are regulated by the state and the system in Galloway Township is working. I venture to say that many municipalities would love to get rid of this tax burden on their budgets.
Worth a try, if legal, is for Galloway Township to bid out a franchise so that residents get the advantage of a low bid by a contractor licensed by the township. It would be a municipal service paid privately.
Joseph Picardi Sr.
Smithville
Supports Democrat for Hamilton committee
A few months ago, two Hamilton Township police officers drove two police vehicles to our property on a Saturday night to let me know our dog barked at a person walking down the street in front of our home. Nothing else occurred. The officers left after informing me about our dog’s actions.
What a waste of time and resources. I have watched members of this police department sleep at the soccer fields on Hickory Street, sleep at the hockey courts on Leipzig, and sleep at the Oakcrest athletic fields. This has occurred for years.
What has suffered as a result of these funds being directed to the Hamilton Police department? It doesn’t take much to notice the terrible conditions of township streets and historic buildings throughout the town.
If we had people on the Township Committee who care more about the community they represent, than in feeding the police organization, we could have a better town.
That’s why this year, I am voting for Democrats for Township Committee. The Republicans have been in control for over 25 years and what has been the result? They have awarded themselves with cozy government positions.
I expect that my letter will result in retribution from the police department. Every letter I have written in the past about the police has resulted in a form of harassment from this arrogant group.