Voice of the People, Sept. 26, 2020

Words of civility disappear
When Merriam-Webster publishes their next update, I’m sure that they will have eliminated three terms — etiquette, courtesy and common sense. There is no use for meanings that no longer exist.
Frani Cavallaro
Ventnor
Let Duckworth hit Trump
I hope Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who was a helicopter pilot in Iraq, speaks out about the anonymous allegation in the Atlantic that President Trump a couple of years ago called dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”
Duckworth was an Army combat helicopter pilot in Iraq when an enemy rocket exploded inside the cockpit, shooting her down. She lost both her legs that day. She received the Purple Heart and retired in 2014 as a lieutenant colonel. She called him “cadet bone spurs” to describe one of Trump’s deferments from service during the Vietnam War.
Joyce S. Anderson
Linwood
Fear created to fight Trump
Fear motivates, and in the absence of fear some have to create it. I think more and more about that as I hear the rhetoric surrounding the candidates running for office.
In the 1960s when John Kennedy was running for office, I remember the pronouncements, without fact, that if elected the Pope would run our country. A very effective way to instill fear.
Sixty years later, a former first lady states that if President Trump loses the upcoming election, he will have to be forcibly removed from the White House. Two days later, CNN is interviewing a retired general on how the military would get involved.
Like JFK, instilling fear without any basis in fact.
Richard Williams
Absecon
Paint brands on streets
Can the American flag also be painted on a city street in Atlantic City?
According to the website of Black Lives Matter Foundation Inc., it is not a charity. It is a full-fledged corporation that does not have any locations.
The fact that this business was permitted to paint its brand on an Atlantic City street means that should be permitted for all businesses.
Bert Twersky
Ventnor