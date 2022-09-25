Voice of the People, Sept. 25, 2022

Track fentanyl deaths instead of Covid

Is it not time to stop printing the Covid deaths, because Covid is here to stay. Why not print the deaths from fentanyl? That is the real killer in the country today and President Biden does nothing about it.

Belford Miller

Bridgeton

Right to abortion should inspire voters

It doesn’t look like Americans will let Dobbs go gently, if Kansas’ recent vote is any indication. Less than six weeks after the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe, Kansans overwhelmingly voted against banning all abortions with an amendment to their Constitution. The vote occurred on a midsummer primary day for gubernatorial candidates, with confusing language, after both sides spent $14 million lobbying.

Other states will likely put abortion rights on their ballots. Americans nationwide are fired up about this issue, and this issue clearly brings voters to the ballot box.

Dobbs took abortion rights out of the federal government’s hands and put them in states’ hands. How will this play out? Kansas is a conservative state, in the Bible belt. And yet, the message is clear: mess with Roe, which gave Americans reproductive choice for 49 years, and there will be consequences. Likewise perhaps, if future Supreme Court decisions were to mess with other things based on privacy — like contraception, gay sex and same sex marriage — there would be consequences.

Vote in every election like your rights depend on it. Because they do.

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine

Pelosi trip distracted from husband’s trouble

It’s amazing how few of our countrymen understand the dog-and-pony show that is Nancy Pelosi.

Her Taiwan visit grandstanding is no accident. This is not about China. It is a well-known ploy of politicians to distract the public from the real breaking news, in this case her husband’s drunken driving, and to lead the public down the primrose path to get her husband off of the front page.

Christensen Lieff

Longport

Garland’s politics unsuited to US Supreme Court

I’m glad Merrick Garland is not a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

With the way Garland has handled persecuting police officers, not charging rioters and then raiding Donald Trump’s house with FBI agents, I am happy that he was not approved for the Supreme Court Justice because of his wild political beliefs.

Robert Carpenter

Germania