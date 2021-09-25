Voice of the People, Sept. 25, 2021

Galloway given time to settle trash issue

Regarding the recent guest column by Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford, “Politics blocked public vote on Galloway trash”:

The complaint expressed was that “politics ruled the day.” I point out that the decision to table the resolution was 5-2 (three Republicans and two Democrats voted to table). Not so one sided as implied!

I reside in the Blue Heron Pines HOA in Galloway Township. My current annual trash and recycling fee is a flat fixed fee (every homeowner pays the same amount). This contract goes out to bid regularly and the contractor chosen is based upon a number of factors, assuring the best service for the price. That’s economics.

The proposed “non-binding referendum,” if agreed to, would have Galloway contract with the ACUA, essentially because 19 of 21 towns in Atlantic County do so now. Homeowners would pay for these services through an increase in their municipal tax rate (i.e. a percentage increase in the assessed value of their home). Not a fixed fee, but a progressive tax. Why should every decision create winners and losers? That’s politics.