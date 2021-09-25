Voice of the People, Sept. 25, 2021

Galloway given time to settle trash issue
Regarding the recent guest column by Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford, “Politics blocked public vote on Galloway trash”:
The complaint expressed was that “politics ruled the day.” I point out that the decision to table the resolution was 5-2 (three Republicans and two Democrats voted to table). Not so one sided as implied!
I reside in the Blue Heron Pines HOA in Galloway Township. My current annual trash and recycling fee is a flat fixed fee (every homeowner pays the same amount). This contract goes out to bid regularly and the contractor chosen is based upon a number of factors, assuring the best service for the price. That’s economics.
The proposed “non-binding referendum,” if agreed to, would have Galloway contract with the ACUA, essentially because 19 of 21 towns in Atlantic County do so now. Homeowners would pay for these services through an increase in their municipal tax rate (i.e. a percentage increase in the assessed value of their home). Not a fixed fee, but a progressive tax. Why should every decision create winners and losers? That’s politics.
We don’t need more referendums. Trash service costs should not vary with the assessed value of your home. Neighbors should be charged equally for the same service. Why not charge trash fees like the sewer fees (a flat annual fee)?
In addition, we want to see a fair bidding process, not selecting ACUA just because “everybody else does.” That’s economics.
The vote to table the non-binding resolution will allow the council time to do their job. I applaud the decision.
Gerald J. Campbell
Egg Harbor City
Spanish option avoided
My wife was so upset about having to listen to information in Spanish in order to renew a prescription that I searched for a pharmacy in or near North Cape May that you can call to renew a prescription without having to listen to anything in Spanish.
Well, there isn’t any. The closest one I found was in Rio Grande; so, we will inform our physicians that is our pharmacy of choice, and I will have to drive there to pick up prescriptions.
However, there’s a silver lining. I can stop for an ice cream on my way home.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May