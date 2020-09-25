Voice of the People, Sept. 25, 2020

Use open resource texts
In today’s society higher education is a must. However, colleges seem to have taken advantage of that through high costs, including tuition, possible room and board, for some, and the cost of course materials likely in the form of textbooks.
In the age of technology students don’t see the need of a physical textbook and have moved to online reading. Along with students, textbook companies have evolved as well in the form of highly expensive access codes which can cost between $100-$200. Personally speaking, I had to take a technology class as a general education requirement, I had to buy this giant textbook that cost $130 just for the access code. I never once touched the book. Spending that much on a textbook took away from my food and grocery money.
Fortunately, N.J. student PIRGS at Rutgers University, where I am an intern, came up with a solution through their open and affordable textbooks campaign. The program at Rutgers funds a $12,000 grant program to encourage faculty to adopt open educational resources in their classes and the program has already saved Rutgers students $2.1 million since it started in 2016.
Students should not have to choose between food and education. This simple affordable change makes paying for college more manageable for all students. Professors, it’s time to drop access codes and use open educational resources.
Katie Bank
Barnegat
Honor service members
I was born and raised in Ventnor with 10 male cousins, six of whom served in the military. Two were in combat in Korea. All survived. Were they suckers for serving? I honor their service. Arthur Abramoff, childhood friend and classmate from kindergarten through high school wanted to be a pilot ... killed in action in Vietnam. I wept at the wall for his loss. Was he a loser?
I was a teacher for 36 years retiring in 2001. During that time many students, friends and fellow teachers served in the military: Vietnam, Beirut, Kuwait and Iraq. Many survived, some wounded and others KIA. My niece survived the bombing of the USS Cole. God bless them all for their service. The president’s comments about veterans such as his attacks on John McCain show his lack of regard for service and what it means to be an American.
Dale Colman
Linwood
Slow mail ballot response
Recently I called the Cumberland County clerk’s office about voting by mail, and was referred to a woman. She did not answer her phone, so I left a message about wanting to vote by mail. Left all my personal info and phone number where she could contact me.
Two weeks later, I was still waiting for her to contact me or even acknowledge receipt of my message.
I wonder how many other persons have had similar experiences. Maybe this is a ploy to discourage potential mail voters.
Adrian Wecer
Vineland
Stores safer than schools
In a recent article about Hammonton schools reopening, there was a comment that going to school is just as clean and safe as going to a supermarket or department store. But who stays in a store for six or seven hours, in a room, with the same group of young children? Or worse, with constantly changing groups of older students, traveling hallways between classes? The Hammonton Board of Education will find out in a few weeks whether their decision to reopen was a good one.
Kate Ogden
Hammonton