Voice of the People, Sept. 24, 2022

Reusable bags work
for shoppers, businesses

Regarding the recent story, “Testa wants to rework NJ bag ban to require bags be made, recyclable here”:

Senator Testa said that in too many cases, reusable bags are only used once. I don’t think that is true. At my store many customers use the bag I gave out free when the reusable bag law started. I see them being used over and over again. Also there is a savings to businesses because they don’t have buy bags anymore. I buy reusable bags and charge the customer 50 cents. The idea of having them made only in New Jersey or the USA would be a problem as well. What happens if there aren’t enough manufacturers to make these reusable bags?

Vince Mazzeo

Northfield

Ban slaughtering horses
for their meat

I support passing the SAFE Act (Save America's Forgotten Equines) to ban horse slaughter this year. This is a global tragedy, one that must end. Animal abuse and cruelty has got to become a priority.

What is being done to horses is unimaginable for so many of us. The round ups, the separation of mothers and foals, the horrific conditions these animals are kept in, years of neglect and abuse, only to go to auction and be shipped off to be slaughtered for their meat.

It is one of the most needless meat trades. Once people see what is going on, they will also want to help ban horse slaughter.

Christine Kearns

Manahawkin

