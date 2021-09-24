Voice of the People, Sept. 24, 2021

Put RV park at Bader

I have long considered the highest and best use of Bader Field would be an RV park run by the Atlantic Cit parking authority. Two hundred RVs paying $500 a week would return $100,000 per week or $1 million in 10 weeks.

Atlantic City needs sustainable revenue to reduce property taxes, not government largesse that is often ephemeral.

A trucking school paying $1,040 monthly plus 3% of the profits is not the best use for Bader Field.

Alan Stowe

Atlantic City

Democrats don’t deliver on care, drug prices

While the Democrats keep pushing for socialized medicine that applies to citizens but not those in the House or the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul has been right. He addressed this issue while campaigning for both the Senate and as a presidential candidate.

Sen. Paul has stated that since the citizens pay for congressional healthcare, the American people deserve to have the same high level of care. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Squad, Nancy Pelosi, then-Sen. Kamala Harris, and then-Vice President Joe Biden all said no to the idea.