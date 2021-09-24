Voice of the People, Sept. 24, 2021

Put RV park at Bader
I have long considered the highest and best use of Bader Field would be an RV park run by the Atlantic Cit parking authority. Two hundred RVs paying $500 a week would return $100,000 per week or $1 million in 10 weeks.
Atlantic City needs sustainable revenue to reduce property taxes, not government largesse that is often ephemeral.
A trucking school paying $1,040 monthly plus 3% of the profits is not the best use for Bader Field.
Alan Stowe
Atlantic City
Democrats don’t deliver on care, drug prices
While the Democrats keep pushing for socialized medicine that applies to citizens but not those in the House or the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul has been right. He addressed this issue while campaigning for both the Senate and as a presidential candidate.
Sen. Paul has stated that since the citizens pay for congressional healthcare, the American people deserve to have the same high level of care. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Squad, Nancy Pelosi, then-Sen. Kamala Harris, and then-Vice President Joe Biden all said no to the idea.
All these Democrats have promised the American people for years that if they had the majority in Congress and the Senate, and even a member of their own party in the White House, they would make it possible for Medicare and commercial insurance companies to negotiate the costs of prescription drugs. So far that hasn’t been true.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
No nuclear power at Bader Field
Regarding the recent letter, “Consider nuclear plant for Bader in A.C.”:
To begin with, most types of radioactive waste require disposal for tens of thousands of years. The U.S. currently has only one permanent disposal site in New Mexico and that is a pilot project. As for how long nuclear waste stays hot, plutonium-239 has a half life of 24,000 years.
The next thing that bothers me about putting a nuclear plant at Bader Field or even at the B.L. England site or any such plant near the ocean is sea level rise. Along with sea level rise there is the threat of another hurricane. Remember Sandy?
Would this be akin to Fukashima? I even have worries about the Salem 1 and 2 generating stations at Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County. They sit on Artificial Island. Nuke plants built on reclaimed marshland. That builds confidence.
I hope the letter writer will reconsider his proposal. Nuclear power may not add carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, but it could leave a toxic legacy for generations to come.
Bill O’Neill
Ocean City