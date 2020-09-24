Voice of the People, Sept. 24, 2020

Poor jail project timing
The Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders has decided to scrap plans to build a new $65 million jail because it wouldn’t be cost effective. Did they ever consider downsizing the size of the new jail and possibly shave millions off of the price?
They decided to outsource the inmates to other county facilities and close the current jail because of its obsolescence.
There could be a loss of up to 121 jobs. This is very unfortunate in a county with such an historically high unemployment rate.
A pandemic continues (COVID-19) throughout the county and country and so many people have lost their jobs. Now we have to add possibly another 100 plus to the unemployment rolls.
The possible layoffs could become effective in November. This process could have been started at a later date. This project seems to be reflective of poor timing.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Running for school board
My name is Louis Imperatrice and I am running for board of education in Absecon in this upcoming election. I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself, my plans and vision for the Absecon BOE and school district.
I was born and raised in Galloway and have called Absecon home since 2012. I have a 5-year-old daughter who attends kindergarten at the Marsh School in Absecon and my wife Tiffany works for the EHT School District’s TALONS program. I have been a local paramedic for over 10 years and have dedicated my career to helping people in times of trouble.
As a member of the board of education I will hold true to two very important factors, accountability and transparency. As an elected official, I will hold myself, the board of education, and school administration accountable to the students, parents, families and taxpayers. I will ensure that when a promise is made, it is kept. I will fight for students, teachers, and taxpayers, even if I am the only one in the fight.
I have a vision for the Absecon School District. That vision is “To work together to provide the highest quality education for students in the most fiscally responsible way for taxpayers.” I will fight hard to secure grant funding to offset tax increases, ensure that teachers have the best possible resources and that teachers jobs are secure in these tough financial times.
I want to create a community liaison for the board of education, a non-elected member of the community who acts as a liaison between the community and the BOE to give the taxpayers a true voice when it comes to board decisions and actions.
As a hard working member of the community, I understand first hand the struggles many people are facing during these difficult economic times. My number one goal as a member of the BOE will be to ensure that taxes do not increase, that students, staff and community have a real say, to be completely transparent in actions taken, and hold myself and all accountable.
Louis Imperatrice
Absecon
Masked at hairdresser
I wear a face mask when my hair is being washed at my hairdresser.
Kim Ford
North Cape May