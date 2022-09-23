Voice of the People, Sept. 23, 2022

Democrats get a pass, Trump gets smeared

It appears that the Democrats, from the president on down to the lowest peon, will go to any means to smear President Trump. They fear that he will be running for president again in 2024. Recently, President Biden’s FBI, with the approval of the DOJ and using a search warrant, raided the home of Trump. The purpose of this raid was to look for the illegal keeping of presidential archive files.

Once out of office, it has been a common practice for ex-presidents to take files. Isn’t it ironic that President Obama took files home and they didn’t raid his home. Hillary Clinton bleached over 6,000 files from her phone and computer and her home was not raided.

And to a more recent abuse of justice, with all the illegal activity that was retrieved from Hunter Biden’s computer, why hasn’t the FBI raided his home? Are Biden’s minions following a double standard?

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Biden’s record disputes his foes’ criticisms

Have you seen the “Let’s Go Brandon” flags? The people who post them believe that the current president is a bumbling, fumbling fool and this is a snarky way to condescend toward him. As it stands right now we still have a functioning Second Amendment, so let’s look at the record:

Stimulus money that almost all of us received and spent when the economy was turning down due to COVID; an infrastructure bill which will improve decaying roads and bridges and employ hundreds of thousands of workers for years to come; a veterans health bill for the nation’s heroes; a bill concerning the domestic production of microchips for computers to cars which will assist with supply chain issues; an historic bill to curtail inflation by lowering prescription drug costs, protect the environment with incentives for renewable resources to combat climate change, with incentive s for electric vehicles; when gas was at $5 per gallon he released gas and oil from the U.S. strategic reserve (gas at the pump is now well below $4 per gallon; assisting the Ukrainians and NATO with arms while renewing America’s positive image to the world; COVID shots available to all; correcting supply chain issues at our ports in particular.

This is just an overview of his horrible job as president in less than two years; compare that with the record of the last administration’s four years.

Yeah! Let’s go Brandon.

Steve Montagino

Brigantine