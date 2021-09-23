Voice of the People, Sept. 23, 2021

A.C. should reward taxpayers, not staff
As I understand it, Atlantic City wants to give $3,500 stipends to city employees, and $500 to property owners.
Didn’t most city employees (except public safety) work remotely and get paid?
What about those folks who do not own property and are not city employees?
Atlantic City has it wrong, the property owners should get $3,500.
Michael Toland
Linwood
Ban all casino smoking
As an Atlantic City casino front line employee, a taxpayer and voter in New Jersey, I feel that I have been relegated to the position of a second-class citizen. I have been denied the right, enjoyed by all other employees across all industries, of breathing clean air within my work environment.
I am subjected daily to levels of second hand smoke that I consider high and dangerous, along with many innocent bystanders visiting casinos including children.
The gaming industry seems to me to argue, against a smoke-free environment, that if smokers were allowed to take a smoke break away from gambling in smoking-allowed areas, casinos would lose that time in profit or worse, smokers might use that time to consider their gambling losses and fail to return back to gambling. I think this means the gaming industry is willing to sacrifice the health of its employees and even non-smoking customers in order to prevent smokers from having three minutes away from the action or risk them wising up to their gambling problem. What a disturbing and immoral argument this would be to make, and what a heavy price all must pay in order for the casinos to exact a little extra profit.
Gambling is legal in New Jersey, allowing me to earn a living in Atlantic City. I clearly understand that it is to my advantage for the casinos in this state to prosper, to improve their revenues, and to survive the surrounding competition.
But, gambling would not have been legal if the casinos were cheating their customers by rigging their games, if they were allowing minors to gamble, or if they looked the other way while drug dealers washed their money on their floors.
I believe all these practices would greatly improve casino revenue, but they would never be allowed by the state government. These practices don’t physically injure anyone, but are forbidden because they are wrong.
Improving casino revenue by putting the health of the citizens at possible risk is also wrong.
Khalid Ismael
Galloway Township