Voice of the People, Sept. 23, 2021

Ban all casino smoking

As an Atlantic City casino front line employee, a taxpayer and voter in New Jersey, I feel that I have been relegated to the position of a second-class citizen. I have been denied the right, enjoyed by all other employees across all industries, of breathing clean air within my work environment.

The gaming industry seems to me to argue, against a smoke-free environment, that if smokers were allowed to take a smoke break away from gambling in smoking-allowed areas, casinos would lose that time in profit or worse, smokers might use that time to consider their gambling losses and fail to return back to gambling. I think this means the gaming industry is willing to sacrifice the health of its employees and even non-smoking customers in order to prevent smokers from having three minutes away from the action or risk them wising up to their gambling problem. What a disturbing and immoral argument this would be to make, and what a heavy price all must pay in order for the casinos to exact a little extra profit.