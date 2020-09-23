Vote out tax innovators
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ, the nation’s tax innovator, hitting people hard with auto-increases”:
While I agree with the Press editorial concerning New Jersey being the leading tax innovator in the country, I do not agree with the conclusion that we “just keep paying them.”
Let’s try something new for New Jersey. Let’s vote these spenders out of office.
Liberals tell the people that they care about the little guy and blue collar worker, then pass regressive taxes exactly like the toll increase which hurts the exact people that they claim to care about.
Peter Lish
Ocean View
Book attacks Trump
In the 1930s, there was an America first movement similar to Make America Great Again, but FDR steered the country away from it and toward battling the Fascist aggressors in World War II. I think Jason Stanley’s new book, “How Fascism Works,” shows the direction that President Trump is taking the United States. It started with blaming immigrants, spreading fear and divisiveness, America first and conspiracy theories and has moved on to stifling the press, ignoring science, hiding behind the Bible, increased divisiveness, supporting conservative protesters, promoting law and order and to a Republican platform of Trump’s choosing.
Ken Schreiber
Brigantine
James wrong on civics
Kay C. James has no standing when she lectures about the need for civic lessons, given her ignorance of history or conscious choice to ignore it, and her obviously biased presentation of alleged facts. From before the Civil War, federalism, leaving aside cynical appeals to order, has been used to excuse all manner of evil and oppression, including blood drawn with the lash, segregation and massive racial inequality.
Apart from federalism’s irrelevance to the greater moral and legal points involved in the real facts, perhaps the president of the Heritage Foundation should consider how such conditions would have impeded the absorption of her finer points of civics, errant as her notions are. In her editorial, she obviously sided with President Trump and Attorney General William Barr, even if that meant overlooking excess.
The actions of the federal forces went far beyond protecting federal property. Similar abuse of power was on display in the president’s cynical photo op at St. James Church. The writer also gruesomely ignored the threatening activities of armed protesters in Michigan, which taunted lawmakers, and caused a government shutdown, as well as the cynical encouragement such protesters received from the president of the United States. Imagine if the Black Lives Matter protesters were armed in the way that these protesters were.
I think the main objective of her letter was to takes sides, and, in this instance, she has chosen the wrong one.
Jack J. Lipari
Egg Harbor Township
Blvd. painting a success
I am extremely proud of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small for all he did to make the Black Lives Matter rally take place and for inviting activist Steve Young to participate. I was glad Young joined the group in painting “Black Lives Matter” on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. I am also happy that a proclamation designating September as Black Lives Matter Month in the city of Atlantic City is now in place.
I was touched by the injustices some residents of Atlantic City have had to endure. To read that one of those residents, the mother of Kenneth Lazan Faulk owner of Lazan Design and leader of the group of volunteers who painted the message on MLK Blvd., was able to attend and witness what her son did was absolutely awesome.
My only regret is that a longtime dear friend of mine who lived on the boulevard for many years passed away recently, so she didn’t get to witness this wonderful event.
Elsie L. Thompson
Brigantine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.