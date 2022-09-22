Voice of the People, Sept. 22, 2022

Being armed teacher wouldn’t work for me

Do some people seriously think giving teachers guns will solve the school shooters problem? I consider myself a rational adult. I was a lifeguard for five years, and a teacher for 40, so I know not to panic. If I were trained in the use of a firearm, and certified for whatever my local requirements are, and I took a gun to school, where would I keep it?

It would have to be locked away, so that students wouldn’t accidentally get ahold if it for fun or evil. The bullets would have to be locked in a different location. The location would have to be inaccessible to my students and any other random person who came into the room. If I had a room. If I weren’t one of the teachers who teach from a cart, moving around all day. And if I were in one school all the time. Which I wasn’t for many years.

I’d have to stay in that room all day. No bathroom breaks, no lunch in the faculty room, no stopping into the office to pick up mail, no accompanying my students to art or gym or music or library. No lunch duty or recess duty. If I taught PE, would I take my weapon out on the playground? Loaded? How about bus duty?

Or I’d have to wear a secure holster under my shoulder or at my waist as I walked about the building, one that locked and wasn’t easily accessible to anyone else — a silly student, a student showing off, an angry student, an intruder.

In case of emergency (like an armed intruder), I’d have to get to the locked-away weapon, then the locked-away bullets, and combine the two. I’d have to first make sure my students were out of harm’s way, with my door locked.

I’d have to be prepared, if someone entered without identifying him/herself, to shoot that person. I’d try to make sure my students didn’t see me kill someone, or injure that person with a lot of blood. And I’d have to be right.

Bonny Collins

Ocean View