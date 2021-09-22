Voice of the People, Sept. 22, 2021

Highways, bridges, water and such are the items politicians use to get people to go along with the spending. But these bills are filled with pet projects, funding of ridiculous programs, social issues and stipulations that lead to the need for additional spending. Google it and see where the hard earned tax dollars are going.

Federal and state governments do not want people to know. They know people would never approve of that spending.

All Americans, especially younger generations, need to be told in the media and on social media specifically where there money is going. People should start asking their representatives for a full accounting of these huge spending bills. Never forget, we’re paying for them.

Richard J. Shaffer III

Mays Landing

EMP defense needed

We should be doing more to strengthen the power grid against electromagnetic pulse events. These events may occur naturally, as well as from an attack by the nation’s enemies. They could destroy large parts of the infrastructure on which we rely. Some experts say they won’t, but why take chances?