Voice of the People, Sept. 22, 2021

Umpires, tech must call pitches better
Anyone who has watched Major League Baseball, especially the Phillies this summer, have seen some very questionably called balls and strikes by the umpires, actually some calls so bad that players and even managers have been thrown out of games for arguing these calls.
Instant replay has proven them right. One or two bad calls can make the difference in a game. It’s time for these umpires to get it right, or what’s next, computers?
Bruce Yorgey
Northfield
Middle class to pay for spending trillions
$1 trillion is roughly $2,790 per citizen of the United States. How will such spending be paid for? Regardless of what you’ve been told, the middle class will eventually pay for these many trillions. All of us will pay for this.
This is extremely important for people to understand. On average, people below the poverty line do not pay taxes. The wealthy are few and they pay a lot of taxes. And large corporations pay employment taxes and have ways to defer paying taxes.
So, like every other spending program the government dishes out, it’s the middle class that will pay for it. People should want to know what’s in these bills that Congress proposes.
Highways, bridges, water and such are the items politicians use to get people to go along with the spending. But these bills are filled with pet projects, funding of ridiculous programs, social issues and stipulations that lead to the need for additional spending. Google it and see where the hard earned tax dollars are going.
Federal and state governments do not want people to know. They know people would never approve of that spending.
All Americans, especially younger generations, need to be told in the media and on social media specifically where there money is going. People should start asking their representatives for a full accounting of these huge spending bills. Never forget, we’re paying for them.
Richard J. Shaffer III
Mays Landing
EMP defense needed
We should be doing more to strengthen the power grid against electromagnetic pulse events. These events may occur naturally, as well as from an attack by the nation’s enemies. They could destroy large parts of the infrastructure on which we rely. Some experts say they won’t, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS backup system, like Russia has, or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Atlantic City
Biden losing support
The past eight months this nation has endured the policies of the Biden White House to allow the immigration laws of the southern borders to be totally ignored and unenforced, disregarding the health hazards of COVID to the general population.
President Biden sent 3,000 American troops back into Afghanistan to safely evacuate consul personal while he holed up at Camp David on vacation.
My hope is that not one American life is lost while the president’s string pulling group reacts to these policies. My question is for the Democratic citizens of this country who voted for this president: Would vote for him tomorrow?
Robert Readding
Vineland