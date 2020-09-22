Boardwalk jingle ad annoys
I visited Atlantic City last week to get out of a cramped life in Philadelphia and take a break. I enjoyed myself. However, I would also like to pass along a complaint.
This may sound minor or even silly, but it was significant to me. I spent quite a bit of time on the Boardwalk, and aside from being bombarded with visual ads, I heard a truly obnoxious ad jingle: non-stop.
By definition, jingles are made to get your attention away from whatever else you are doing (like, you know, enjoying hard earned free time) and get stuck in your head. Well, that it did.
It is truly obnoxious that I would have such an insipid song stuck in my head as my reminder of my time in Atlantic City. I doubt I am alone. How sad is that?
Worse, I think, is that this ends with a message that the city would rather squeeze a few dollars out of an advertiser than ensure guests enjoy themselves. I hope the advertiser is paying a whole lot of money.
James A. Cosby
Philadelphia
Regulate dangerous soup cans
President Donald Trump holds up a can of soup on TV, letting us know rioters have been hurling such items at the police. Perhaps we should require soup companies to put a warning label on cans letting customers know it should not be used as a missile. Perhaps there should be a minimum age for purchasing this potentially deadly weapon, or even a license requirement in some states.
On the other hand, Trump does not condemn the use of assault-style rifles, such as the one used by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two during a protest fight and seriously injure another. According to Trump and others, such weapons are protected by the 2nd Amendment, however cans of soup are not.
The president said sometimes police officers have to make decisions in life threatening situations in a quarter second. But I suspect the killing of Jacob Blake wasn’t a split second decision.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
