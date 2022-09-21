Voice of the People, Sept. 21, 2022

Vote increase trumps

mail ballot costs

Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo is using his position to promote partisan talking points.

He quoted a large dollar amount that he claims is the cost of handling provisional ballots, blaming that cost on unreturned vote by mail forms. Voters cast provisional ballots for many different reasons including difficulty with voter rolls and polling machines. It is misleading to blame it all on vote by mail ballots.

If people have to vote provisionally after requesting a vote by mail ballot, Giralo should examine whether he’s doing a good enough job of helping voters to understand the procedure. This is central to the county clerk’s mission, not renovating the office or archiving historical documents.

Studies show that vote-by-mail ballots increase voter participation. If Giralo truly believes in helping Atlantic County residents to vote, he will work harder to educate voters on the process.

We need some context. What is the average cost per election of dealing with provisional ballots? Is this cost trending higher or lower? Why are voters casting provisional ballots, by percentage? How can we address those reasons? Do we have an actual quote from the printers on an increase on the cost of the ballots themselves, or just a forecast from a Republican clerk with a partisan interest in discouraging voting by mail?

Elections are expensive. Democracy takes work, especially from those who receive a salary to run the process.

It is irresponsible to misrepresent the cost of running a fair election. It is beyond disturbing that an official charged with maintaining a core function of democracy is publicly decrying the cost of part of it. Every vote matters, and the mark of a healthy government is a commitment to participation. This Atlantic County clerk has been complaining about vote by mail since he first took the position.

Lisa Bonanno

Linwood