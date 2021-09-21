Voice of the People, Sept. 21, 2021

Against Allen for lt. governor

I think it would be wise to stock up on aluminum foil. We are going to need it for the manufacture of tin hats. The 2021 campaign season is off to a surreal start and by all accounts should become even more bizarre.

I resided in Burlington County for many years before relocating to the Jersey Shore. During that time, Diane Allen was a stalwart. Moderate, fair and honest to a fault. What she's been saying the past few weeks sounds like a different person. Blaming immigrants for the spread of the Delta variant while so many native born resist vaccination and mask wearing. Former Gov. Christie's adviser Bill Palatucci suggested that Allen is "the victim of modern media and reporting." Did she say this or not?

Also, the tail seems to be wagging the political dog here. Many people don't know Jack Ciattarelli, the guy running for governor. He has made a number of political accusations against the present administration. I think he’s trying to see what works with which demographic.

But I believe the person running for the job is Allen. She had a stellar reputation on both sides of the political aisle and among ordinary folk. Her name lends gravitas to a fairly unknown Ciatarelli. But I think she has now transformed herself. Perhaps she is not whom I thought she was.