Census accuracy in question
Having today received the fifth call from someone (five different callers) wanting to schedule me for training with the local census office, I decided to express my concern that the accuracy of the census is certainly in question if the message that I am not interested in working, a message I gave to the first four callers and again today to the fifth caller, is not being documented.
Frank Brown
Port Republic
Accomplishments over personality
America on the brink? Democrats make this election a personality contest — it is not! President Trump can be abrasive. He irritates some people, but he has kept every promise he made to us. Democrats say Joe Biden is a nice guy. Really? If a voter cares more about that than what Trump and his leadership has accomplished for America and for all her people, then this election is not what it should be — a comparison of what each man in the Oval Office can accomplish, and what he can or has accomplished for people, families, jobs in the spirit he instills, the order society needs and the principles he supports.
Compare Trump’s negotiating skills on behalf of the country. The contrast is dramatic. Biden’s do-nothing record, his past weak and anti-Black comments, his plagiarism, his relationship with China, and embrace of Ocasio-Cortez and her Marxist, green-trillion-dollar shutdown. Biden is a puppet and a go-along, weak-politician.
Compare the economy before China perpetrated a crushing pandemic. Compare Trump’s efforts to provide jobs and prosperity to all people regardless of their color, or nationality. Picture Biden negotiating with Putin, or dealing with China — how will America and jobs fare?
President Obama and Biden already sent billions in cash to Iran. I believe Democrats will sabotage the vote by mailing to everybody, to nursing homes and non-voters, then paid-operatives can fill-out, collect and steal mail-in ballots. The Postal Union endorsed Biden — votes in Republican areas can easily go into the trash — who would know? Everyone should vote in person.
If Democrats can delay a winner until after January, Pelosi would become acting-president of the USA. I see no sound reason, except fraud, why Democrats insist people cannot stand in line at the polls to vote. They have no problem with rioters, standing in line at Walmart, post offices or supermarkets. They can halt church services but have no problem with packed funerals and demonstrations for Democrat politicians. The choice is clear.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
Get out vote for Trump
Nothing has changed. There’s been rioting in which businesses were looted and burned, people were killed and the police were told to stand down since June, yet Joe Biden who never said a word about it during the entire Democratic National Convention is now proclaiming “Those who do it should be prosecuted.”
A Bernie Sanders supporter revealed how he cheated with mail-in voting. Among other things, he steamed open envelopes and changed the ballots. And, in addition to ballot harvesting, he used various methods of “losing” or destroying ballots from known Republican or Democrat areas, depending on the results desired.
Interestingly, he stated unequivocally that absentee voting favors Republicans and mail-in voting favors Democrats. (I wonder why? Could it have something to do with voter intensity.)
He also noted that voter fraud only works in close elections; consequently, get out the vote for President Trump so dead peoples’ votes won’t make any difference.
Ettore ”Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
U.S. is already socialist
There are socialism fearmongers out there, touting how Democrats will turn the U.S. into a socialistic society. I hope they are giving up or not taking Social Security in protest. I also hope they have no plans on participating in Medicare, and if they already are on Medicare, they should give it up. Also, when there’s a bailout for COVID or other national tragedies, like farm relief, they better not take that money either. These are all socialist programs. People who want less government in their lives nonetheless accept it when they need it.
Karl Frank Mays Landing
Boardwalk jingle ad annoys
I visited Atlantic City last week to get out of a cramped life in Philadelphia and take a break. I enjoyed myself. However, I would also like to pass along a complaint.
This may sound minor or even silly, but it was significant to me. I spent quite a bit of time on the Boardwalk, and aside from being bombarded with visual ads, I heard a truly obnoxious ad jingle: non-stop.
By definition, jingles are made to get your attention away from whatever else you are doing (like, you know, enjoying hard earned free time) and get stuck in your head. Well, that it did.
It is truly obnoxious that I would have such an insipid song stuck in my head as my reminder of my time in Atlantic City. I doubt I am alone. How sad is that?
Worse, I think, is that this ends with a message that the city would rather squeeze a few dollars out of an advertiser than ensure guests enjoy themselves. I hope the advertiser is paying a whole lot of money.
James A. Cosby
Philadelphia
Regulate dangerous soup cans
President Donald Trump holds up a can of soup on TV, letting us know rioters have been hurling such items at the police. Perhaps we should require soup companies to put a warning label on cans letting customers know it should not be used as a missile. Perhaps there should be a minimum age for purchasing this potentially deadly weapon, or even a license requirement in some states.
On the other hand, Trump does not condemn the use of assault-style rifles, such as the one used by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two during a protest fight and seriously injure another. According to Trump and others, such weapons are protected by the 2nd Amendment, however cans of soup are not.
The president said sometimes police officers having to make a life threatening decision in a quarter second. But I suspect the killing of Jacob Blake wasn’t exactly a split second decision.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Imperatrice for school board
My name is Louis Imperatrice and I am running for board of education in Absecon in this upcoming election. I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself, my plans and vision for the Absecon BOE and school district.
I was born and raised in Galloway and have called Absecon home since 2012. I have a 5-year-old daughter who attends kindergarten at the Marsh School in Absecon and my wife Tiffany works for the EHT T.A.L.O.N.S program. I have been a local paramedic for over 10 years and have dedicated my career to helping people in times of trouble.
As a member of the board of education I will hold true to two very important factors, accountability and transparency. As an elected official, I will hold myself, the board of education, and school administration accountable to the students, parents, families and taxpayers. I will ensure that when a promise is made, it is kept. I will fight for students, teachers, and taxpayers, even if I am the only one in the fight.
I have a vision for the Absecon School District. That vision is “To work together to provide the highest quality education for students in the most fiscally responsible way for taxpayers.” I will fight hard to secure grant funding to offset tax increases, ensure that teachers have the best possible resources and that teachers jobs are secure in these tough financial times.
I want to create a community liaison for the board of education; A non-elected member of the community who acts as a liaison between the community and the BOE to give the taxpayers a true voice when it comes to board decisions and actions.
As a hard working member of the community, I understand first hand the struggles many people are facing during these difficult economic times. My number one goal as a member of the BOE will be to ensure that taxes do not increase, that students, staff and community have a real say, to be completely transparent in actions taken, and hold myself and all accountable.
Louis Imperatrice
Absecon
Masked at the hairdresser
I wear a face mask when my hair is being washed at my hairdresser.
Kim Ford
North Cape May
Poor timing on jail project
The Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders has decided to scrap plans to build a new $65 million jail because it wouldn’t be cost effective. Did they ever consider downsizing the size of the new jail and possibly shave millions off of the price?
They decided to outsource the inmates to other county facilities and close the current jail because of its obsolescence.
There could be a loss of up to 121 jobs. This is very unfortunate in a county with such an historically high unemployment rate.
A pandemic continues (COVID-19) throughout the county and country and so many people have lost their jobs. Now we have to add possibly another 100 plus to the unemployment rolls.
The possible layoffs could become effective in November. This process could have been started at a later date. This project seems to be reflective of poor timing.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Use open resource college texts
In today’s society higher education is a must. However, colleges seem to have taken advantage of that through high costs, including tuition, possible room and board, for some, and the cost of course materials likely in the form of textbooks.
In the age of technology students don’t seek the need of a physical textbook and have moved to online reading. Along with students, textbook companies have evolved as well in the form of highly expensive access codes which can cost between $100-$200. Personally speaking, I had to take a technology class as a general education requirement, I had to buy this giant textbook that cost $130 just for the access code. I never once touched the book. Spending that much on a textbook took away from my food and grocery money.
Fortunately, N.J. student PIRGS at Rutgers University, where I am an intern, came up with a solution through their open and affordable textbooks campaign. The program at Rutgers funds a $12,000 grant program to encourage faculty to adopt open educational resources in their classes and the program has already saved Rutgers students $2.1 million since it started in 2016.
Students should not have to choose between food and education. This simple affordable change makes paying for college more manageable for all students. Professors, it’s time to drop access codes and use open educational resources.
Katie Bank
Barnegat
Stores safer than schools
In a recent article about Hammonton schools reopening, there was a comment that going to school is just as clean and safe as going to a supermarket or department store. But who stays in a store for six or seven hours, in a room, with the same group of young children? Or worse, with constantly changing groups of older students, traveling hallways between classes? The Hammonton Board of Education will find out in a few weeks whether their decision to reopen was a good one.
Kate Ogden
Hammonton
Honor service members
I was born and raised in Ventnor with 10 male cousins, six of whom served in the military. Two were in combat in Korea. All survived. Were they suckers for serving? I honor their service. Arthur Abramoff, childhood friend and classmate from kindergarten through high school wanted to be a pilot ... killed in action in Vietnam. I wept at the wall for his loss. Was he a loser?
I was a teacher for 36 years retiring in 2001. During that time many students, friends and fellow teachers served in the military: Vietnam, Beirut, Kuwait and Iraq. Many survived, some wounded and others KIA. My niece survived the bombing of the USS Cole. God bless them all for their service. The president’s comments about veterans such as his attacks on John McCain show his lack of regard for service and what it means to be an American.
Dale Colman
Linwood
Slow mail ballot response
Recently I called the Cumberland County clerk’s office about voting by mail, and was referred to a woman. She did not answer her phone, so I left a message about wanting to vote by mail. Left all my personal info and phone number where she could contact me.
Two weeks later, I was still waiting for her to contact me or even acknowledge receipt of my message.
I wonder how many other persons have had similar experiences. Maybe this is a ploy to discourage potential mail voters.
Adrian Wecer
Vineland
Let Duckworth go after Trump
I hope Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who was a helicopter pilot in Iraq, speaks out about the anonymous allegation in the Atlantic that President Trump a couple of years ago called dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”
Duckworth was an Army combat helicopter pilot in Iraq when an enemy rocket exploded inside the cockpit shooting her down. She lost both her legs that day. She received the Purple Heart and retired in 2014 as a lieutenant colonel. She called him “cadet bone spurs” to describe one of Trump’s deferments from service during the Vietnam War.
Joyce S. Anderson
Linwood
Words of civility disappearing
When Merriam-Webster publishes their next update, I’m sure that they will have eliminated three terms — etiquette, courtesy and common sense. There is no use for meanings that no longer exist.
Frani Cavallaro
Ventnor
