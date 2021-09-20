Voice of the People, Sept. 20, 2021

Not enough houses to justify speed limit

The reason that there is an “epidemic of speeding” on Cates Road in Egg Harbor Township is because the speed limit is too low. That section of Cates Road is not really a residential road as there are few houses that actually face the road; most houses are located in adjacent neighborhoods. In fact, one of the largest neighborhoods is an adult community with no children.

There will always be busybodies who complain about speeding in front of their homes, but then speed past my home on Zion Road.

My advice is keep your pets on a leash, and watch your children so they don’t go near the road. That’s what we did.

Douglas H. Stroz

Egg Harbor Township

‘Infrastructure’ bill unworthy of support

Regarding the recent story, “Protesters call Van Drew ‘ostrich’ on climate change”:

There was a cutesy-poo ostrich anti-Jeff Van Drew demonstration on the Boardwalk, but it is not our congressman who should get his head out of the sand. It is the Democrats who are ruining (and bankrupting) the country.