Voice of the People, Sept. 20, 2021

Not enough houses to justify speed limit
The reason that there is an “epidemic of speeding” on Cates Road in Egg Harbor Township is because the speed limit is too low. That section of Cates Road is not really a residential road as there are few houses that actually face the road; most houses are located in adjacent neighborhoods. In fact, one of the largest neighborhoods is an adult community with no children.
There will always be busybodies who complain about speeding in front of their homes, but then speed past my home on Zion Road.
My advice is keep your pets on a leash, and watch your children so they don’t go near the road. That’s what we did.
Douglas H. Stroz
Egg Harbor Township
‘Infrastructure’ bill unworthy of support
Regarding the recent story, “Protesters call Van Drew ‘ostrich’ on climate change”:
There was a cutesy-poo ostrich anti-Jeff Van Drew demonstration on the Boardwalk, but it is not our congressman who should get his head out of the sand. It is the Democrats who are ruining (and bankrupting) the country.
Congressman Van Drew was correct to vote against the infrastructure bill in which only 25% was going toward infrastructure. Plus the D.C. Democrats plan to use this bill as a catalyst to push through a major socialist program reconciliation bill that would be a major detriment to many future generations economically.
Thank God the district has Rep. Van Drew, who is blessed with common sense. This was why he left the Democratic Party, which is self-destructing daily.
Let’s pray we can survive three more years of incompetent President Biden and his socialist Cabinet members. If the president really cared about the spread of COVID (and the distribution of fentanyl to American youth), he would not have opened the southern border. Common sense.
We need more congressmen like Van Drew. The midterms cannot come soon enough.
Jacqueline Crahalla
Brigantine