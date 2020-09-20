Return to Atlantic football league
I previously wrote a letter about EHTYO voting us out of the Atlantic County league for football. Now we have two boys that have played for the past 6-7 years in our organization under the ACJFL. Their father died a few years ago, and he was heavily involved in the organization, coaching and supporting his kids and those he taught as well.
These boys live their mother in another town, but they have always had a waiver signed so they could still play where they grew up and with the town that helped them heal over the loss of their father. Now since the vote to go to the Cape league, CAJFL, they have told these boys they are not allowed to play in EHT any longer because they don’t live here. Where is their heart? Where is their compassion? Where is the empathy?
This is the same league that stated that they would take all the kids no matter what in their league. Hence, why they got the vote instead of going into the Atlantic league. The CAJFL should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to those boys. I think we should now go back to the Atlantic league, where they would welcome the boys with open arms. It is just sad, and I feel the people in our township should know about the CAJFL.
Danyel Ware
Egg Harbor Township
Police grieved with us
My son, Richard Link, a police officer with the Atlantic City Police Department, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 21-22. On behalf on my son, my family, his mother’s family, friends and loved ones, I would like to express my gratitude to the Atlantic City Police Department. Chief White and the officers of the ACPD have showered us with love and compassion. They proved to me that they are not an institution but a family. They grieved with us, they celebrated and honored his life and loved him as a brother.
Never have I ever experienced such a heartbreak and loss, but never have I witnessed so much so sincere love, professionalism and care that bring me joy.
The biblical definition of joy is the settled assurance that God is in control of all the details of my life, the quiet confidence that ultimately everything is going to be all right, and the determined choice to praise God in every situation. God bless the Atlantic City Police Department.
Stephen E. Link
Linwood
Senior aid programs essential
The two largest sources of income for the state of New Jersey are personal income tax and sales tax. With the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic cutting both of these sources, Gov. Murphy and the state Legisture eliminated funding for two essential requirements of the elderly of the state at the end of June — the Senior Freeze and the Homestead Act.
Since my wife and I are among the state’s elderly homeowners, we rely on both of these programs for our yearly bills. (As I am sure thousands of others do also.)
We look prayerfully forward to the governor and state Legislature passing the proposal to include the refunding of these two essential programs for the elderly. Our extremely high current taxes have required us to apply yearly for these benefits and have been two of the very important reasons that have allowed us to maintain residence in this beautiful location.
Richard Barnes
North Cape May
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.