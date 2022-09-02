Voice of the People, Sept. 2, 2022

Freedom of speech depends on connection

A year ago, I wrote to emphasize the necessity of checking sources and analyzing data before engaging with political discourse online.

Unfortunately, these problems seem to have done nothing but multiply since.

Again, I urge readers to change the way they think, to change the way they speak to others. We must bridge the gap, the gap which resides between reasonable Americans on both sides with authentic ideas of good-faith.

The freedom of speech is more than allowing the man on the corner to shout his ideas into the dead silence of deaf ears. No, that is not enough. As the great thinkers of the past have emphasized, true freedom of speech requires us to genuinely listen to others, to engage with them, and to consider their ideas to our utmost ability.

It is not enough to allow fellow citizens to speak, we must make it such that they are heard.

Many fear the rise of social media, cancel culture or populism as threats to freedom of speech — but these all pale in comparison to the rapid corruption of the conversations we have at the dinner table.

So, the next time a neighbor peddles radical, idealist mantras at a barbecue, or a wacky uncle complains about some law that was just passed, catch yourself. Catch yourself before you dismiss their ideas, before you scoff at their opinions, and before you assure yourself of your infallibility.

We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.

Luke McSorley

Northfield