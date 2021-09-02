Voice of the People, Sept. 2, 2021

Rail line to Glassboro
best for S.J. towns
Regarding the recent letter, “Use Route 55 corridor for light-rail service”:
Contrary to what a letter writer claims, the proposed alignment of the Glassboro-Camden Line through historic Gloucester County towns is by far the superior option for regional mobility and economic prosperity.
The GCL will restore the rich American railroad heritage that aided the growth of communities like Pitman, Woodbury and Glassboro decades ago. Not only will it connect them with the growing health care, education and job centers of Camden and Philadelphia, but it will increase the ease and convenience of mobility along a corridor in one of the only regions of South Jersey projected to gain residents this century.
Along the way, it will bolster the economies of towns whose vibrancy was sapped by 20th century highway construction and strip malls, bringing new vitality to historic downtown cores that desperately need it. And it will do it in a future-focused, environmentally responsible way.
A train line is not a highway. Quick and easy access to a train makes all the difference. In my town, thousands of people have access to frequent, convenient transportation within walking distance of their homes. As a result, the towns along the PATCO line are thriving. Taking that economic engine out of those towns and forcing people to drive to a train that runs down the middle of a highway would instantly result in lost vibrancy, home values and mobility. It would take away a large part of what makes those communities successful and attractive.
Lastly, as long as a new rail service has been studied for South Jersey, it has been a long-term goal to extend it in a second phase to Clayton, Franklinville, Newfield, Vineland and Millville. As well it should. We should embrace our heritage by committing ourselves to bolstering the economies of our historic towns rather than shoveling money to national corporate big box stores on the periphery that seek to erase our local identities in the name of maximizing profits.
Joseph Russell
Collingswood
Pelosi veto ensured
desired Capitol probe
Kudos to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Confronting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. They would have turned her investigative committee into a circus. Using her veto power provided the only sensible response to these Republican selections. I think they all want to restore Donald Trump to the Oval Office.
When the Republicans declined to join Pelosi’s probe of the Capitol attack, attentive Americans should have known what was up.
Now the mostly Democratic committee, including the courageous principled Republican House member Liz Cheney, can subpoena witnesses without distractions, determining what led up to the Capitol riot and what took place within the hallowed halls of Congress -- and most essentially who is to blame. Evidence and testimony will be secured without McCarthy’s influence.
America deserves answers. I’m glad Pelosi used her veto power to make this kind of investigation possible.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Wrong border open
So the Biden administration is not opening the Canadian border because of unvaccinated travelers. At the same time the southern border is wide open to illegal criminals and drugs to flow across, and also the unvaccinated. We are living in bizarro world. Everything is upside down. God help us.
Bob Donnell
Lower Township