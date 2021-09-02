Voice of the People, Sept. 2, 2021

Rail line to Glassboro

best for S.J. towns

Regarding the recent letter, “Use Route 55 corridor for light-rail service”:

Contrary to what a letter writer claims, the proposed alignment of the Glassboro-Camden Line through historic Gloucester County towns is by far the superior option for regional mobility and economic prosperity.

The GCL will restore the rich American railroad heritage that aided the growth of communities like Pitman, Woodbury and Glassboro decades ago. Not only will it connect them with the growing health care, education and job centers of Camden and Philadelphia, but it will increase the ease and convenience of mobility along a corridor in one of the only regions of South Jersey projected to gain residents this century.

Along the way, it will bolster the economies of towns whose vibrancy was sapped by 20th century highway construction and strip malls, bringing new vitality to historic downtown cores that desperately need it. And it will do it in a future-focused, environmentally responsible way.