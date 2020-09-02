US intelligence anti-Trump
With the recent exposure by former technical director of the N.S.A. Bill Binney that “there was no hack of the DNC computers” at numerous national events, it is now time to look at the list of individuals who engaged in trying to use RussiaGate to bring down a sitting president. Even Shawn Henry, the president of the Crowdstrike security firm employed by the Democratic National Committee admitted in congressional hearings in 2017 that he could supply no proof that files had been “exfiltrated” via the internet, leaving Binney’s alternative of files downloaded to a device and passed to Wikileaks intact. That RussiaGate fraud, the Steele dossier, and mostly the hatred of President Trump’s surprise win, instigated the unjust events around Gen Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and the unceasing attacks on the president’s attempts at better relations with Russia, China and others.
I think because of the direction of what Trump wanted, people like John Bolton hated Trump’s guts and were out to sabotage his initiatives on Korea, Russia and China, stopping regime change wars and more. Today, Mike Pompeo has been incessant in driving the U.S. to the brink and possibly beyond to war with China and Russia. Note the recent intelligence community undocumented claim that “Russia and China are already interfering with the election.” This after the president had created a solid relationship with President Xi, which brought with it a significant trade deal, and Russia continues to state they are ready to negotiate an arms treaty.
The only breakthrough that can open those possibilities again would be if the president can sit down in a face to face meeting of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, ASAP, as called for by President Putin, and which Trump has been wanting since his two-hour meeting with Putin at Helsinki.
Bruce Todd
Waretown
O.C. needs natural balance
Regarding the recent story, “Ocean City is up to its ears in bunny business”:
I can’t figure out what makes people in Ocean City happy.
In the past people in Ocean City complained about the harmless foxes that roamed about the city looking for food that mostly included rabbits, mice and rats. Fortunately, there is a law prohibiting killing of foxes. Nature has recently reduced the number of foxes in Ocean City.
Now that the fox population has been reduced, people in Ocean City are complaining about the increase in the bunny population. This is not to mention the increase in the mouse and rat populations in a certain part of the city.
So in a nutshell (in Ocean City a seashell) what would make residents happy?
Richard Mendham
Ocean City
