Shrink Congress for the digital era

A legislator’s job is to make laws: banking, currency, zoning, entitlement, holiday and bathroom laws for all eternity. The job is making laws.

In this new diluted America, few citizens know what a legislator is. Few understand what on earth 535 U.S. legislators (i.e., congressmen and senators) do all day long to earn a living and unlimited travel all paid by voters. Legislators’ exorbitant salaries include: solid-gold health care; life insurance; funeral expenses; leased cars; dental care – all for the rest of their lives and paid by taxpayers.

When the country’s necessary and prudent laws have been made, the legislating body is out of work. But they don’t want to be out of work. They continue to make redundant, oppressive and silly laws in order to look like busy-bees which they must do to justify keeping their supernumerary jobs.

Does anyone think that this stage of digitized development requires 535 legislators?

To think that we need 535 people to sit around a table thinking up laws in an era characterized by FaceTime, Google, Kindles, Zoom, FedEx, DHL and UPS, smartphones, digital notepads, computers in most homes, satellite transmission, flying spy drones that look like mosquitoes, and online services of all kinds does tax a government’s credibility.

Carole Christensen

Margate

Weaponized justice a new political low

The Department of Justice is at it again, with Attorney General Mark Garland appointing David Weiss to be a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case. An article in The Press made a reference as to “why do we need a special counsel.” The answer is simple. Now that Weiss is special counsel, he will not have to give definitive answers, if he appears in front of the House of Representatives to answer questions relating to the financial aspects of the Biden family.

The two whistleblowers that appeared before Congress gave a direct oration as to the illegal financial activities of Joe and Hunter Biden with foreign entities. How much longer must we watch the weaponized DOJ protect the Biden family from financial investigation and the never ending indictments against President Trump? Politics has always been dirty, but these actions by the DOJ take it to the Nth degree.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing