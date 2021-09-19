Voice of the People, Sept. 19, 2021

Van Drew call for resignations unfounded
A few weeks ago Republican Party member Rep. Jeff Van Drew stated that because of what was taking place in Afghanistan, he was asking for the president and vice president of the United States to resign. This is the same man who turned his back on many of the South Jersey voters that put him in Congress. He not only changed parties but publicly announced his undying loyalty and support to the former president.
I think his undying loyalty and support to the previous president makes Van Drew the last person in Washington to demand any one resign, least of all the president and vice president of the United States.
Jim Brady
Cape May
Much wrong with US
I became very concerned when I saw and heard President Biden say, related to his Kabul disaster, “We will not forgive or forget, and we will hunt them down and make them pay.” Biden caused the Taliban to do what they did. Their reaction is most likely the beginning.
I pray, for the safety of the country, that God will protect us from the “enemy from within,” that is, Biden’s future errors and the socialist army of Pelosi’s posse, comprised of Schumer, Schiff, Harris, Soros, Biden, Obama, Bill and Hillary, Bill Gates, Fauci, the media, the AMA, the CDC, the turn-coat representatives and senators, and all the corporations that poured money into the physical demise of many American cities by funding BLM.
Now the possibility is on the horizon that the government wants the illegal immigrants to take up residence in homes and hotels, thus making hard working Americans have to foot the bill by raising taxes and at the same time, sending our tax dollars to other countries that hate America.
Now the government is requiring a third vaccine to be administered. Why? Fauci and the CDC proclaimed the first and second vaccines were approved to be satisfactory. So why is a third vaccine needed other than to continue the need to inject fear into our lives to control us so they can continue to experiment with us and make more money for the drug companies? That’s why.
Something’s wrong in America. Politics have become a cancer that socially affects us and makes us prisoners of the government, the rich money people, and the corporations and businesses that support Marxism in the form of socialism. The sad issue is that the timid people still don’t get what’s going on in American politics.
Gino Genevese
Egg Harbor Township