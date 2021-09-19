Voice of the People, Sept. 19, 2021

Van Drew call for resignations unfounded

A few weeks ago Republican Party member Rep. Jeff Van Drew stated that because of what was taking place in Afghanistan, he was asking for the president and vice president of the United States to resign. This is the same man who turned his back on many of the South Jersey voters that put him in Congress. He not only changed parties but publicly announced his undying loyalty and support to the former president.

I think his undying loyalty and support to the previous president makes Van Drew the last person in Washington to demand any one resign, least of all the president and vice president of the United States.

Jim Brady

Cape May

Much wrong with US

I became very concerned when I saw and heard President Biden say, related to his Kabul disaster, “We will not forgive or forget, and we will hunt them down and make them pay.” Biden caused the Taliban to do what they did. Their reaction is most likely the beginning.