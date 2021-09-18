Voice of the People, Sept. 18, 2021

Mask effect questioned
I’m not a doctor or a scientist so maybe I’m missing something. How can wearing a piece of paper and rubber bands on your face protect you or others? Does it keep the virus in or out? Aren’t we still breathing the same air, mask or not?
I guess it would keep you from spitting on someone. Or does it just say I’m an obedient faceless subject?
Joe Brooke
Egg Harbor City
More is better
In the dueling essays recently regarding immigrants and jobs, the Discovery Institute reported for every 1% increase in population, the amount of abundance goes up 4%. Cato reported from 1980 to 2017, the Earth’s resources went up almost 400%. More people, more minds, more ideas, more inventions.
There was a time when land ownership meant wealth. But the industrial revolution changed that by making farming less important. In the animal kingdom, a quick surge of resources like grass from extra rain means more animals. More animals leads to less grass and ultimately fewer animals. Animals don’t trade, barter or substitute. Animals can only try to be self-sufficient.
Crowded cities may seem to be poorer. But today’s economy is much different. Economist Adam Smith pointed to the division of labor changing the work days into different functions. As workers diversify and become more productive, wealth increases and more workers are needed.
The census just reported that 50% of counties in the United States were losing population and prime age workers. Less people means fewer services, and where some rural hospitals are closing there are fewer medical professionals, less new medical technologies. A cycle begins that is at least problematic to stop.
China has 1.4 billion people, the U.S. has 330 million people. They are our supposed new rival. China has a smaller land mass than the United States. China now leads the U.S. in many new technologies. They have more people, more ideas and engineers (many who want to come to the U.S.) than the U.S.
Does making America great again mean keeping the United States small?
George Cecola
Milmay