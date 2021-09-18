Voice of the People, Sept. 18, 2021

Mask effect questioned

I’m not a doctor or a scientist so maybe I’m missing something. How can wearing a piece of paper and rubber bands on your face protect you or others? Does it keep the virus in or out? Aren’t we still breathing the same air, mask or not?

I guess it would keep you from spitting on someone. Or does it just say I’m an obedient faceless subject?

Joe Brooke

Egg Harbor City

More is better

In the dueling essays recently regarding immigrants and jobs, the Discovery Institute reported for every 1% increase in population, the amount of abundance goes up 4%. Cato reported from 1980 to 2017, the Earth’s resources went up almost 400%. More people, more minds, more ideas, more inventions.

There was a time when land ownership meant wealth. But the industrial revolution changed that by making farming less important. In the animal kingdom, a quick surge of resources like grass from extra rain means more animals. More animals leads to less grass and ultimately fewer animals. Animals don’t trade, barter or substitute. Animals can only try to be self-sufficient.