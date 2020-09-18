End Murphy tax regime
So you’re confined by COVID and think you’ve seen the worst: nah. But it’s coming thanks to Gov. Murphy and his Democratic mob in the Legislature.
There’s the $24 billion union contracts to improve the expressway and turnpike that are raising tolls on average 40%, 10 cent a gallon fuel tax increase Oct. 1, following the 4 cent increase in 2019 and 23 cents a gallon in 2016. It used to be when traveling I drove home to fill up because we were the lowest fuel taxed state from 1988 until 2016; now I fill up along the way.
It’s widely rumored a special assessment will be added to real estate bills this year, after Murphy didn’t pay 680,000 voters their senior freeze rebate in July nor the 600,000 voters their upcoming Homestead rebate in October. There’s recent talk he may reauthorize these programs out of the constitutionally questionable $10 billion borrowing the public should have voted on.
Here’s a suggestion to the tax and spend governor and Legislature, use the landslide of internet and local sales tax generated by people waiting to work who have boosted spending online and home improvement in all categories of retail (not just groceries), to pay for what we need instead of spend it and more taxes/fees.
Murphy has created a catch phrase to announce new spending opportunities — he calls them “investments,” but should be calling them what they are: taxes. Additional taxes on the masses, businesses he refuses to open for commerce, insurance companies, and all those taxes are passed down to us, the idiots that keep buying the same promises from different candidates. They take care of their political base (in Murphy’s case all the unions that got him elected) and hammer us. Promise the moon and deliver a rock to most of the electorate.
COVID has racked every place in the world, but our so-called leaders are spending my great grandchildren’s money in the form of debt instead of reining in unnecessary spending and new programs. Let’s not reelect the “knuckleheads.”
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Trump should have done more
Regarding the recent letter, “COVID timeline revealing”:
The writer didn’t include several things that undermine his claim that President Trump’s travel ban between China and the U.S. on Jan. 31 (effective Feb. 2) was “the single most important step taken in this pandemic.” Reporting from Axios, New York Times and other media outlets said Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned between Jan. 18 and 31 of COVID-19’s threat to America and the economy by the WHO, CDC, NSC, economic adviser Peter Navarro and HHS Secretary Azar. Trump said Azar was “alarmist” and was slow to criticize China for mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.
Soon after taking office, Trump’s administration made significant cuts to the global pandemic response team, including White House management infrastructure instituted by the Obama administration in response to the Ebola crisis. Said Trump: “And rather than spending the money — and I’m a business person — I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them. When we need them, we can get them back very quickly.” The response to coronavirus may have been quicker had Trump not changed Obama’s approach.
The Trump administration also limited the CDC’s budget and autonomy.
The writer’s contrast of this with the response to the coronavirus by Nancy Pelosi, Bill DeBlasio and other Democrats between Jan. 18 and Jan. 31 and beyond is totally preposterous. Trump should have taken the threat seriously several weeks before instituting the travel ban. The COVID-19 virus made its way from China and Europe and spread to Washington, California, and New York.
I do agree with the writer, however, that Trump and Democratic politicians “had spent more time during the introduction of this virus to the U.S. and less time with their delusional collusion theories, the country would have been much safer and the U.S. would have had fewer deaths.”
Trump should have taken the threat seriously and early enough to slow its spread.
Elaine V. Fogler
Ventnor
