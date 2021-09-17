Voice of the People, Sept. 17, 2021

Government benefits should be increased

Regarding the recent letter, “US only spares animals from dependency”:

I’m absolutely disgusted by the disregard for human life shown in this letter (whose author perhaps believes he will never need food stamps). The food stamp program should be proud if it is reaching more people who need help.

People are not wild animals. I don’t want to think that I live in a country where people would be allowed to starve if they were unlucky in finding a good-paying job, lose their money to medical expenses, or become too old or disabled to work.

Also, how can a child (who doesn’t get to choose which family to be born into) “learn to take care of themselves” if they are malnourished and unable to concentrate in school or grow up into a physically and mentally healthy adult? Is a hungry 5 year old expected to forage in the woods for dinner like the wildlife, or perhaps go out and get a good-paying job to feed themselves?

Lack of good support programs keeps people in a state of dependency by not allowing them to recover. What we really need is a stronger social safety net, updates to SSI to better reflect changes in living expenses since the 1980s, and Medicare for all.