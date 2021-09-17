Voice of the People, Sept. 17, 2021

Government benefits should be increased
Regarding the recent letter, “US only spares animals from dependency”:
I’m absolutely disgusted by the disregard for human life shown in this letter (whose author perhaps believes he will never need food stamps). The food stamp program should be proud if it is reaching more people who need help.
People are not wild animals. I don’t want to think that I live in a country where people would be allowed to starve if they were unlucky in finding a good-paying job, lose their money to medical expenses, or become too old or disabled to work.
Also, how can a child (who doesn’t get to choose which family to be born into) “learn to take care of themselves” if they are malnourished and unable to concentrate in school or grow up into a physically and mentally healthy adult? Is a hungry 5 year old expected to forage in the woods for dinner like the wildlife, or perhaps go out and get a good-paying job to feed themselves?
Lack of good support programs keeps people in a state of dependency by not allowing them to recover. What we really need is a stronger social safety net, updates to SSI to better reflect changes in living expenses since the 1980s, and Medicare for all.
Jennifer Maguire
Mays Landing
Atlantic Electric should retire coal plants early
There are two remaining coal plants in New Jersey, located in Carneys Point and Logan townships. They are owned by Starwood Energy and currently provide power to Atlantic City Electric.
I’ve recently read of an opportunity to retire these two coal plants three years early and replace the energy with a cleaner power source. This would reduce net carbon emissions by the equivalent of taking more than 700,000 cars off the road for one year. It would also reduce other air pollutants from burning coal, thereby improving the health of the residents who live in the area.
Starwood has an offer on the table to maintain its commitment to provide power at the same price and make sure that their employees are redeployed to other jobs. This offer by Starwood won’t last forever, so the coal plants should shut down as soon as possible.
If, as Atlantic City Electric states on its website, it is “dedicated to the environment ... and our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” then this should be a win-win for everyone.
Tina Weishaus
Highland Park