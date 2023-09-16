Bell-ringing celebrates U.S. Constitution Day

Sept. 17 is U.S. Constitution Day, which honors the 1787 adoption of the bedrock document securing the God-given rights of Americans. Each year churches, schools, scout troops, American Legion posts, the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) chapters, and other civic organizations promote appreciation of that document. The day is also known as Citizenship Day, one to remember the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

In 1789 the first military oath was approved by Act of Congress, each member taking either the Oath of Enlistment or the Oath of Office (for officers) to defend the Constitution.

In 1917 a nationwide contest was held to create the American Creed. William Tyler Page won the $1,000 prize with this version:

The American’s Creed: “I believe in the United States of America, as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a republic; a sovereign nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon these principles of freedom, equality, justice and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies.”

The National Center for Constitutional Studies suggests that ringing bells at 4 p.m. EDT is a meaningful way to celebrate Constitution Day with family and friends. That tradition dates to Sept. 17, 1787, when the church bells of Philadelphia rang out at 4 p.m. to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution.” People might also recite the American Creed together.

As you celebrate, take pride in America’s diversity, reaffirm your citizenship (whether by birth or naturalization), and be grateful to the military who have put their lives on the line to protect our freedom.

Catherine Boyce

Delmont