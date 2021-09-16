Voice of the People, Sept. 16, 2021

Citizen group crucial to saving Sewell Tract
As a former mayor, I consider Aug. 17 a great day for Cape May. The long battle to settle the contentious Sewell Tract litigation ended.
New Jersey paid $19 million to the owners of Cape May’s last environmental jewel, located in the city’s East End and acquired that property for preservation purposes. No more political rancor. No more “he said, she said.” No more misleading “explanations.” No more self-serving claims of championing the cause. The case is settled after three long decades of legal entanglements.
This is not a political victory or corporate victory. It is an environmental and financial victory. This is a vindication for the community advocates who sought to save Sewell Tract from development — an action that could have irreparably damaged our natural resources and cost the city’s taxpayers untold millions in obligated infrastructure costs.
Recognition and gratitude must be given to the grass-roots organization, Concerned Citizens for Sewell Tract Preservation, for their tireless and costly advocacy to save Sewell Tract from private development. They raised private funds to support their efforts for a public cause. They presented compelling arguments to make their case. They were unwavering in the face of irrational criticism and questionable opposition. And they navigated the difficult path to a successful settlement.
Jim Testa, Charlie Hendricks and Matt Glenn served as Concerned Citizens officers and trustees for the past seven years; former Deputy Mayor Tricia Hendricks fought alongside Councilman Shaine Meier and me for Sewell Tract preservation while on council; Heather Bruno and Charlotte Todd as well as other members of the Environmental Commission helped; the Cottagers of Cape May provided significant financial support; and other donors contributed regularly and generously to sustain the work of Concerned Citizens.
Let’s hope the community will be centrally involved in how Sewell Tract can be utilized in the most robust, resilient way as an environmental sanctuary, a natural preserve and a place of learning, relaxing and celebrating.
Clarence “Chuck” Lear
Cape May
A.C. police success
I salute the Atlantic City Police Department. We had a busy weekend in the tourist city, and thanks to the city police and acting chief Sarkos, we were kept safe.
Jay Gray
Longport