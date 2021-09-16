Voice of the People, Sept. 16, 2021

Citizen group crucial to saving Sewell Tract

As a former mayor, I consider Aug. 17 a great day for Cape May. The long battle to settle the contentious Sewell Tract litigation ended.

New Jersey paid $19 million to the owners of Cape May’s last environmental jewel, located in the city’s East End and acquired that property for preservation purposes. No more political rancor. No more “he said, she said.” No more misleading “explanations.” No more self-serving claims of championing the cause. The case is settled after three long decades of legal entanglements.

This is not a political victory or corporate victory. It is an environmental and financial victory. This is a vindication for the community advocates who sought to save Sewell Tract from development — an action that could have irreparably damaged our natural resources and cost the city’s taxpayers untold millions in obligated infrastructure costs.