Voice of the People, Sept. 15, 2021

Regarding the recent story, “Safety improvements planned for Upper Township parkway entrance”:
After reading the article, I wondered why the solution of a northbound ramp at Exit 20 was not brought up. Anyone who needs to go north on the parkway from Marmora, Beesleys Point, Seaville, Palermo, Greenfield, Petersburg, Tuckahoe and beyond all have to come on to Roosevelt Boulevard.
The traffic is horrific in the summer when added to this line of cars is the tourist traffic heading into Ocean City from Route 49. If there was a northbound ramp at Exit 20, the traffic along Roosevelt Boulevard would be cut in half. And that should alleviate some of the accidents at Exit 25 and reduce the need for all of the meetings.
The N.J. Turnpike Authority should consider this solution.
Deborah Patterson
Greenfield
Hospitals should help the unvaccinated last
It is certainly the right of Americans not to trust everything about science, but with hospital beds becoming full and health resources beginning to run low again, I feel that all un-vaccinated Americans should be very last priority when they arrive at the hospital.
Feel free to remain un-vaccinated, but if you show up at the hospital and there is only one ventilator left, the ventilator should go the the vaccinated American first. Those of you that don’t believe in scientific proof, should not get the benefit of science when you become sick with the new Delta variant. I’ve called into WOND Radio and heard some silly scenarios from the host like “What about people that are overweight? Aren’t they using up our resources?” The answer to that is yes! But until we make gym memberships and healthy food available for free, those people do get a pass. But, ANYONE can get a vaccine right now. We need to move past this as a country and reopen. The only way to do this is to vaccinate all. If you choose to be un-vaccinated, you should be treated like second hand smoke and should be put in the corner. Sorry for the honesty, but I’m ready to return to normal. Don’t believe in science, then DON’T benefit from science when you become sick.
Dave Damiani
Ventnor