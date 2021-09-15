Voice of the People, Sept. 15, 2021

Feel free to remain un-vaccinated, but if you show up at the hospital and there is only one ventilator left, the ventilator should go the the vaccinated American first. Those of you that don’t believe in scientific proof, should not get the benefit of science when you become sick with the new Delta variant. I’ve called into WOND Radio and heard some silly scenarios from the host like “What about people that are overweight? Aren’t they using up our resources?” The answer to that is yes! But until we make gym memberships and healthy food available for free, those people do get a pass. But, ANYONE can get a vaccine right now. We need to move past this as a country and reopen. The only way to do this is to vaccinate all. If you choose to be un-vaccinated, you should be treated like second hand smoke and should be put in the corner. Sorry for the honesty, but I’m ready to return to normal. Don’t believe in science, then DON’T benefit from science when you become sick.