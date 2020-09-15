No more exec orders
The United States Postal Service has been a mess for a very long time. But now, in the middle of a pandemic when people cannot or do not want to leave their homes, is not the time to try to fix it. Putting a person in charge of it who has no postal experience is like electing a president because people hate the opponent.
Ballots may get sent to dead people. Thousands of ballots were dismissed in the primaries because signatures didn’t match. Must have been all those dead people buried without a pen.
There was a recent letter, “Voters must request ballots, suggesting President Trump write an executive order to override all of this nonsensical voting by mail. Please for the sake of all that is patriotically American, on behalf of the United States, the Military, consider the Constitution. The president has already done so many such orders, many which I think serve his personal interests. The citizenry should not give him permission to issue more.
Valerie George
Galloway Township
Machine vote quick, safe
A mail-in/absentee ballot should only be sent to legally registered voters who specifically request it from the county clerk and no “harvesting” of absentee/mail-in ballots should be allowed.
All polling places should be open and all voters should be allowed to vote on the voting machine, which would make the totals available almost immediately and take far less time and COVID-19 exposure than waiting somewhere in the polling place and filling out a mail-in/absentee ballot.
Joan Anderson
Mays Landing
Visit to A.C. was great
I recently returned from a two- night stay in Atlantic City. Despite all the restrictions, I had a great time.
The Boardwalk was packed at night and people enjoyed outdoor dining. Gov. Murphy is doing his best during the pandemic and so is Gov. Wolf here in Pennsylvania. So don’t be afraid, book a room and visit Atlantic City.
Matt Engel
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
