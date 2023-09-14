Legal marijuana brings revenue and problems

I just read an article that tells how much money a lot of communities in New Jersey are making from the legalization of marijuana. The article was all about tax dollars the towns made, and the gross sales.

There was absolutely no mention made nor attention paid in this article about any ramifications of weed usage.

I admit that I criticized legalization in New Jersey. Some reporter should do a really thorough investigative job talking to policemen, courts, hospitals, doctors and others to see if there may be new problems that go along with this legalization which will be more widespread as towns report getting this new revenue stream.

Money coming in is only one side of this story.

David F. Lipton

Toms River

Ode to the positive in tech for youths

In this world of screens and games where young minds are caught in digital flames, I sing a song of confusion and dismay for the innocence that’s been led astray.

Texting, TikTok and virtual fun have replaced the laughter under the sun. Corrupted by a culture of constant play, the youth have lost their way.

But still, I sing this song of hope for a future where they can cope with the challenges of this digital age and find balance on life’s stage.

For though the technology may seem a foe, it can also help us grow by connecting us to distant lands and placing knowledge in our hands.

So let us guide the young with care and teach them how to use and share the wonders of this digital world and let their bright futures unfurl.

Daniel Fedeli

Egg Harbor Township

Trump loves to fire, can’t handle losing

Donald Trump and his lawyers say the First Amendment allows him to say whatever he wants. It also says people have a right to peaceably assemble. Trump contributed to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Since Trump became president, he has been the subject of indictment after indictment and there are probably more to come. I think that people who have done the things he has done are going to fail or go to jail.

Someone should have told Trump that in a presidential election, one person wins and one person loses — they’re not fired. Trump has been firing people all of his life and he can’t take it himself.

I think Trump is the worst president the U.S. has ever had and I’m older than he is.

People should consider what Trump will try to do if he loses again in 2024.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City