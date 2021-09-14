Voice of the People, Sept. 14, 2021

No citizenship, no local stake, no voting

Regarding the recent column by Nicholas Goldberg, “Time to let noncitizens vote in local elections”:

What genius came up with this idea. Let’s turn the light on and see this for what it really is.

Think of someone coming from another country to visit family and there’s an election while they are here. Since they plan on settling here, they should be able to vote right now. Local residents just let them be one of many not from here telling them how they should run their community.

After living here for a while, the noncitizens decide they don’t like it so they change their minds about becoming citizens and they go back to where they came from. Locals don’t like the way their community is being run, yet they have to wait until the next election because they let someone else decide how they were going to run their community.

It’s as if a man planned on marrying someone’s daughter, but first he got her pregnant. Then he decided he didn’t like the idea of becoming a dad, so he changed his mind and left her parents to support their daughter and raise their grandchild. He goes back to where he once lived and now the parents can’t change the situation.