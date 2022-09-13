Voice of the People, Sept. 13, 2022

Income redistribution undermining US society

I learned ages ago that “schooling” and “education” are not synonymous. It’s quite apparent that the leftist college faculties have inculcated a certain philosophy in the young since the Vietnam era.

Coupled with the permissiveness of Dr. Benjamin Spock, we have raised generations of individuals who have avoided personal responsibility and have taken amoral views of society and lawfulness.

Movies such as “Atlas Shrugged” clearly demonstrate the ineffectiveness of a society where income redistribution is a controlling principle of a government.

Americans should refuse to accept these destructive views.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Current and former presidents incomparble

Who would support an ex-president who: built the best economy America ever enjoyed; built a wall on the southern border to protect the citizens living there by stopping illegal immigration; established successful international relations with America’s foreign neighbors; built a strong military; is intelligent; can speak fluently for himself; is very knowledgeable about the application of the Constitution; and above all else, is honest? Not me!

I would rather vote for a person who: causes inflation; has speeches written for him; gets the main street media to parrot false news; orders tax money giveaways that people from seeking employment and causing business to erode; is suspected of getting kick-backs with his son from certain foreign countries; is an exemplary master of deceit and prevarication; closes a major gas pipeline causing 1,100 workers to lose their jobs and fuel costs to skyrocket; wears sunglasses to conceal his fake persona; doesn’t seem about to think for himself; and will build America back better. Hooray. That’s the man for me. Huh?

Ryan Richard

Vineland