Voice of the People, Sept. 13, 2021

‘Addicts’ harmful term for users of opioids

I am the project director of the substance use prevention and treatment initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts, and a former commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services.

I commend The Press for its recent editorial, “Atlantic City needle exchange should join mobile services for addicts,” calling for a mobile harm reduction program to help people in the region with opioid use disorder. Mobile units are often able to reach underserved populations, including people living in rural areas and individuals in jails and prisons.

However, some language used in the editorial contributes to the harmful stigma among policymakers, providers and even patients themselves about people who misuse drugs. The term “addict” diminishes people’s humanity — and fails to recognize that people with opioid use disorder have a chronic disease and are not defined by their opioid use. Research has shown that using person-first language instead, when talking about opioid use disorder and addiction, is critical to reducing stigma and encouraging more people to seek treatment.