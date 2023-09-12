Profiteering by Bidens is a sinful betrayal

Is there any reason why many Americans have lost trust in their government? The overwhelming majority of FBI and IRS agents are honest and hard working. However, recent congressional hearings have confirmed a deep state corruption that is entrenched in systemic.

The two brave and honest whistleblowers with impeccable records provided tangible and empirical evidence to support this unprecedented corruption, suggesting there is a Biden organized crime family.

Not even Al Capone could have held a candle to this widespread corruption. The Biden family’s political opportunism has national and international repercussions. Incidentally, Capone went to jail for tax evasion.

Common sense: Who gets discharged from the Army and moves into a job with no experience for $80,000 a month? President Biden said he never discussed son Hunter’s business dealings. That’s harder to believe in than the Easter bunny.

This unholy and evil collusion is perhaps the greatest conspiracy in the nation’s history. The Founding Fathers supported term limits because they understood human nature. Joe Biden has lived off the government for more than 50 years.

Dante’s hell had nine levels (or circles), each with listed sins and increasing in order of gravity, guilt and punishment. The worst sins were not of emotion but those that are calculated and contrived. He said the worst were historic figures who willfully deceived others for personal gain. At the ninth circle are individuals who betrayed friends, family and country.

Sabino Thomas Iovino

Pittsgrove