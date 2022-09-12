Voice of the People, Sept. 12, 2022

Basic answers lacking about offshore wind

For all of the reporting of public meetings, years of study, and thousands of pages of reports, I’m still waiting for the answers to some simple questions: How reliable is New Jersey’s offshore wind? (What percentage of the time is it optimally usable for energy, and does this vary by season?) What’s the backup strategy and capacity (where will electric power come from when the wind doesn’t blow? Fossil fuels?) And how much extra will it cost, say as a percentage of the current monthly charges?

Dick Colby

Egg Harbor City

Against Van Drew in 2nd

I am appalled that House of Representatives member Jeff VanDrew voted against the Democrats’ Right To Contraception Act, and also agreed with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Women should have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions. The fact Van Drew is in favor of the court decision speaks to his lack of understanding of the needs of the women of southern New Jersey and the country.

Van Drew’s position on women’s reproductive health and women’s rights to choose if and when to bring a child into the world is archaic and out of touch. Women are not brood stock, and have every right to enjoy sexual intimacy without conceiving a child.

Helen Duda

Williamstown