Voice of the People, Sept. 12, 2021

A.C. living potential
strong despite flooding
Despite a future I think resembles Atlantis, the people of Atlantic City continue showcasing admirable entrepreneurship and resourcefulness regardless of income. These traits must persevere if they are to handle rising sea levels.
Superstorm Sandy was an example of Mother Nature’s omnipotence over the shore, causing over $70 billion in damage and chilling potential homeowners from owning property on any barrier island.
Fortunately, mortgages have become quite affordable in New Jersey. In comparing two A.C. houses of similar size, amenities and value, a mortgage can cost up to 60% less per month than rent.
The state has also incentivized home seekers through NJHMFA’s $10,000 Down Payment Assistance program: an interest free, 5-year forgivable loan with no monthly payment for those who qualify.
South Jersey represents the state’s lowest incomes so building/renovating homes will require individual innovation and state funds. Residents have to stretch dollars and state capital would help finance demolishing the city’s blighted structures.
By not holding neglectful homeowners accountable, property values plummet, dissatisfied people leave, and the town’s tax base shrinks. One effective model is to bid municipal contracts with demolition contractors to dispose of the worst houses on each block.
Another aspect to homeownership is the city’s handling of vagrants. Tiny home communities can let the least fortunate among us ascend to an independent and decent standard of living.
Desire for homeownership may also be amplified through nature. Atlantic County has several nature reserves and re-wilding would not only beautify public space cheaply, but if done correctly, can also help reduce nuisance flooding.
Rising seas require appropriate engineering to cope with the future, but through land management, state-injected capital and individual resourcefulness like DIYers, the future of Atlantic City is as fiery and vibrant as its oceanic sunrise.
Alexander Hand
Egg Harbor Township
Galloway Democrats
back public trash vote
At the recent Galloway Council meeting, a non-binding referendum was proposed to be placed on the November ballot. The intent was to determine if voters want to have town-wide trash service provided.
The question included the estimated annual cost of this service, which would be $141 per every $100,000 of assessed value. The average resident would pay $236 per year.
Mayor Gorman and I, the deputy mayor and fellow Democrat, strongly believe that residents should have the opportunity to review the information and make that decision for themselves. Regrettably, the other council members did not allow the question to even be asked.