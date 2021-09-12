Voice of the People, Sept. 12, 2021

Another aspect to homeownership is the city’s handling of vagrants. Tiny home communities can let the least fortunate among us ascend to an independent and decent standard of living.

Desire for homeownership may also be amplified through nature. Atlantic County has several nature reserves and re-wilding would not only beautify public space cheaply, but if done correctly, can also help reduce nuisance flooding.

Rising seas require appropriate engineering to cope with the future, but through land management, state-injected capital and individual resourcefulness like DIYers, the future of Atlantic City is as fiery and vibrant as its oceanic sunrise.

Alexander Hand

Egg Harbor Township

Galloway Democrats

back public trash vote

At the recent Galloway Council meeting, a non-binding referendum was proposed to be placed on the November ballot. The intent was to determine if voters want to have town-wide trash service provided.

The question included the estimated annual cost of this service, which would be $141 per every $100,000 of assessed value. The average resident would pay $236 per year.