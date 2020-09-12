No independent oversight
Regarding the recent story, “Poll, pool workers needed for election”:
The story says that the dropped off ballots must be secured by a poll worker from each party.
It is good to see that the interests of the Democrats and Republicans are protected. Who is protecting the interests of the independent voters?
Ron Cranston
Absecon
Questions Kennedy work
I would like to comment on Any Kennedy’s self-description of being a “mental health advocate” and how that is defined in her campaign. As a former school counselor, I was and remain also a mental health advocate.
What remains challenging to this day is the large majority of providers in mental health care, listed on the Psychology Today website and elsewhere, accept no insurance. For those lacking insurance or who have Medicaid, the situation is dire.
The Kennedy Forum doesn’t seem to be discussed at length or questioned or defined in detail. It offers no services that directly might be of value to everyday consumers. In spite of Kennedy’s passion on this subject, I assume that if any mental health services are needed for her family the cost of those services is not an issue.
As an NJEA retired educator, now on Medicare and private insurance, I have discovered also that mental health sevices are also 90% available, and cash or credit card only is accepted. As Kennedy has shared her interest of needing more providers in public health and such, if they do not accept insurance of any kind what is the purpose? And with no details about the Kennedy Forum, what does being a mental health advocate entail for her campaign in a world where there are many of us advocates?
Gavianna Williams
Egg Harbor Township
Utility not responsible
Atlantic City Electric was mighty busy after tropical storm Isaias passed through South Jersey. So busy that if your outage didn’t pull off the street poll, then you may have been left waiting.
I didn’t even have an outage, but a tree limb pulled the encased wiring connected to my electric meter off my house with a live wire sitting in my front yard. Six bucket trucks and a week later, the electric company came to reattach my electrical line to the top of my home. They didn’t reattach the encased wire to the meter box and Atlantic City Electric said that is the responsibility of the homeowner. I found out I had to hire an electrician to repair that.
Ryan Knoettner
Absecon
AP story ridiculous
Regarding the recent story, “Democrats see racism in GOP mispronunciations of ‘Kamala’”
The article (another classic Associated Press laugher) drags on and on about mean old President Trump and us horrible racist Republicans not pronouncing “Kamala” correctly. Well, forgive us of our sins! The article mercifully closes by pointing out the fact that while introducing Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden also mispronounced her name. Yet he doesn’t get called racist. It has gone beyond ridiculous, folks.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
