Voice of the People, Sept. 11, 2021

Scam robs seniors trying to help
Oh, to be young and clever about computers and ways to fleece older citizens out of their small savings. Last night, someone scammed us out of $1,000 under the auspices of helping a friend in need.
We are senior citizens with a disabled child. We live month to month on our Social Security checks and two small pensions and every penny counts. Someone has literally taken food from our mouths and wreaked havoc on our finances.
I wonder how they would feel if it were their parents or grandparents who fell victim to someone’s thieving ways. Only one question. How in God’s name do they sleep at night?
Helene Schu
Mays Landing
Douse wildfires with desalinated ocean water
With the hot climate crisis upon us big time — what is one to do? The USA is virtually surrounded by water — oceans, gulfs, major bays, all salt water, since we have little fresh water left.
Is there an answer here, two-thirds of the Earth is basically salt water. Now if ever is the time to tap into that water supply — costly maybe, life sustainable no question yes — the federal and all state governments need to research, plan and develop measures to provide much needed water moisture to regions in need to alleviate the problems of fire and drought that are causing havoc on the homeland.
The technology to use salt water conversion to drinkable water for humans is present — hang the expense, people are entitled to live and survive. Ocean, save the world.
Victor Mcgarrity
North Cape May
Soccer star unAmerican
The purple-haired soccer player Megan Rapinoe should live in another country like China, where her kneeling during their national anthem would put her in a nice cell. She led the way during the kneeling and her left wing team mates followed her like little monkeys.
Glad they lost out on the gold medal; I was rooting against them every match. They didn’t deserve the bronze medal.
Now I have to mute all Subway ads that have her on them and take Subway off my menu until they drop her. She is so unAmerican with her actions she should leave the greatest country in the world and never come back.
George Krafft
Absecon
Ordering kids masked helps control public
Gov. Phil Murphy is wrong on masks in schools. The science does not support masks on kids.
As one past dictator has said, “The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation.”