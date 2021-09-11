Voice of the People, Sept. 11, 2021

Scam robs seniors trying to help

Oh, to be young and clever about computers and ways to fleece older citizens out of their small savings. Last night, someone scammed us out of $1,000 under the auspices of helping a friend in need.

We are senior citizens with a disabled child. We live month to month on our Social Security checks and two small pensions and every penny counts. Someone has literally taken food from our mouths and wreaked havoc on our finances.

I wonder how they would feel if it were their parents or grandparents who fell victim to someone’s thieving ways. Only one question. How in God’s name do they sleep at night?

Helene Schu

Mays Landing

Douse wildfires with desalinated ocean water

With the hot climate crisis upon us big time — what is one to do? The USA is virtually surrounded by water — oceans, gulfs, major bays, all salt water, since we have little fresh water left.