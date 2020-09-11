Stockton name offensive
On dropping the name ‘Dixie’ from one of her restaurants in 2018 Dolly Parton said, “There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that. When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody.’ As soon as you realize that (something) is a problem, you should fix it.”
This calls to mind the naming and renaming of Stockton University. Despite repeated pleas from people who are offended by a name that commemorates a Founder of America who owned slaves, university officials have only made hollow gestures to consider a name change over the years.
When the bust of the university’s namesake was removed in 2017 university President Harvey Kesselman said, “If you look in our 40th (anniversary), you’ll see that the discussion began to take place then,” adding even during the university’s founding it was controversial. Now, following the murder of George Floyd and so many others and increased calls for justice, university officials have been encouraged by the board of trustees in July to form a committee to consider changing the university’s name. To date I don’t believe said committee has been formed.
In its brief existence, the university has had a number of name changes (at substantial cost). The first board of trustees voted to name the college South Jersey State College in 1969. Shortly thereafter it was renamed Stockton State College. In 1993 that name was changed to the Richard Stockton College of NJ and that was changed once again in 2015 to Stockton University. None of these changes addressed the controversy (and some may even argue that they largely occurred at the whim of the then institution’s leadership).
If the university is serious about rectifying this, it is time to act swiftly on the issue. There is no longer any valid excuse to hinder the change. This is not a majority vs. minority issue: The freedom to offend through free speech should not extend to the naming of a public institution that claims respect for all as one of its cornerstones.
Gene Cranmer
Tuckerton
Leftists threaten America
Regarding the recent letter, “Oppose racism, Trump”:
The writer states that “flagrant racism” (whatever that is) “stunted the advancement of people of color” in the post-World War II period. From 1945-1960 was completely different than afterward. The Voting Rights Act was passed in 1964, largely because of Republican support; Democratic southern segregationist senators opposed it.
Martin Luther King’s successful marches occurred in the mid-1960s. The conditions for “people of color” have improved significantly in the last 40 years. TV commercials today include more Blacks than their percentage of the population. Black players dominate the NBA and NFL and many are millionaires. Hollywood has many Black actors and films, a trend also seen in the music industry.
The writer complains about President Trump’s tweets, but Trump needs to get his message out because of the overwhelming bias of the so-called major media, print and TV. He claims that Trump has mismanaged the coronavirus without a scintilla of evidence, without recognizing that the economy was shut down by Democratic governors, not Trump. He fails to mention the horrific mess created by Democratic Gov. Cuomo with 33,000 deaths in New York (11,000 of which are in nursing homes because of Cuomo mandates), the terrible performances of Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov. Wolf in Pennsylvania who even today want to keep emergency restrictions for what I think are political reasons to affect the November election.
The writer is concerned about grandchildren in the future. But he expresses no concern about the looting, burning, destruction and death in major American cities (primarily run by Democratic mayors) instigated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter organizations that seem determined to overthrow the existing U.S. government structure and replace it with a Marxist government.
There has been no hint of action regarding this situation by any major Democratic politician, including Joe Biden, even after more than 75 days of rioting in Portland, Oregon. The writer thinks this party is going to provide unity and bring peace and prosperity? Unimaginable!
John Young
Cape May Court House
