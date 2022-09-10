Voice of the People, Sept. 10, 2022

Midterm elections an epic confrontation

Forget the everyday Republican vs. Democrat partisan political battles. The November 2022 midterm elections will be an epic confrontation between the sane and the insane.

Are there enough critical thinking, rational, common sense men and women left to send the arrogant, grossly incompetent, delusional, woke, perverted mad hatter masterminds (now destroying society) back down the dark, dank rabbit holes they crawled out of 19 months ago? Or are there just too many indoctrinated drones, clueless zombies and played useful idiots to overcome?

Richard Ming

Atlantic City

Most accused president likely will prevail

I, a reluctant Trump voter, saw him as an egotistic, vindictive person. As things turned out, Trump succeeded to be one of our best presidents since he accomplished so many positive things while fighting fierce opposition from the Democrats.

I feel the Democrats are about to learn Trump always wins as the current capital riot hearings are proving no more impact than a flea’s fart in a windstorm. For example, Trump said he was spied on, he was; Trump claimed the election was lost to fraud, it hasn’t been proven; Trump was impeached twice yet that went nowhere; the Jan. 6 hearings are a witch hunt — since when is dialogue between entities criminal?

Nowhere in American history has a president been more accused of wrongdoing than President Trump. More sinister is Speaker Pelosi’s insider trading, Nadler’s hounding for Trump’s taxes, and Schumer’s claim of proof Trump colluded with Russia when he didn’t. The FBI, CIA and mainstream media aided and abated the Democrats.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City