Voice of the People, Sept. 10, 2021

Ben & Jerry’s boycott
of Israel unjustified
The recent column by Phyllis Bennis defending the Ben and Jerry’s boycott of Israel over the “Occupied Palestinian Territories" I find less than convincing.
Why are Palestinian refugees still refugees after 73 years? They fled their homes in 1948 as a result of the invasion of five Arab armies who together with the local Arab Liberation Army tried to destroy the nascent Jewish state. It was a David vs. Goliath struggle, 6 million vs. 50 million. Not a single Jew remained in territories occupied by Transjordan and Egypt.
Subsequently Israel absorbed more than 800,000 Jewish refugees from Arab lands. As in other 20th century events, there was in effect an exchange of population. The return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants would destroy Israel.
No society in the world is perfect. American cities are racially segregated, India in Kashmir, Iran and China, etc. Why doesn't Ben and Jerry’s boycott these places?
Arabs are 21% of Israel's population. They sit in the Knesset, are in government, sit on Israel's Supreme Court. Arab doctors staff Israeli hospitals, Israeli universities have large Arab numbers, students and instructors. Israel is not an apartheid state.
There is one Jewish state and many Arab and Muslim ones. Ben and Jerry’s would deprive the Palestinian population of the "territories" and worse, would encourage anti-Semitic BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement.
Rabbi Aaron Krauss
Margate
Democratic sanctuaries linked to crime rise
As crime continues to rise across the country, maybe in Atlantic City too, the television news media and some newspapers should admit that it's the policies of politicians in mostly Democratic-run states and cities where there is the most violence. New York, Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles and Seattle.
These are mainly areas of the country where Democratic mayors and governors declared sanctuary cities and states. These have become sanctuaries for criminals, not law abiding citizens.
In New Jersey, it's Gov. Phil Murphy who has put all lives at risk of becoming a victim of a shooting or stabbing.
I don’t think this is what we really want.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Media protects Biden,
ignores border crisis
When is the media going to stop protecting President Joe Biden. The media is more concerned about the virus and supposedly how great Biden is handling the situation. In just about every edition, there are three or four pages about the virus.
However, there is something out there that is occurring, and not mentioned in the media that is just as important as the virus. And that is the crisis at the southern border.
There have been well over 1.3 million illegal immigrants come cross the border this year. Many are coming across with the virus and then are being relocated under darkness, to various cities across America. These illegals then become the responsibility of said cities. They could now be living in your backyard.
How long will it be before Biden sends a responsible person to the border to survey the situation. Thanks to Biden canceling President Trump’s edicts on border control, we now have wide open borders.
So why is the media protecting Biden and not advising America as to the crisis at the border?
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing