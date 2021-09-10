Voice of the People, Sept. 10, 2021

Rabbi Aaron Krauss

Margate

Democratic sanctuaries linked to crime rise

As crime continues to rise across the country, maybe in Atlantic City too, the television news media and some newspapers should admit that it's the policies of politicians in mostly Democratic-run states and cities where there is the most violence. New York, Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles and Seattle.

These are mainly areas of the country where Democratic mayors and governors declared sanctuary cities and states. These have become sanctuaries for criminals, not law abiding citizens.

In New Jersey, it's Gov. Phil Murphy who has put all lives at risk of becoming a victim of a shooting or stabbing.

I don’t think this is what we really want.

David Barsky

Atlantic City

Media protects Biden,

ignores border crisis

When is the media going to stop protecting President Joe Biden. The media is more concerned about the virus and supposedly how great Biden is handling the situation. In just about every edition, there are three or four pages about the virus.