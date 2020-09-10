Convert jail to job center
Regarding the recent story, “No jail in Cumberland County? Officials scrap plans for new jail, announce plans to close current facility”:
This presents a unique opportunity to help the Cumberland community. A county official said the closing and transferring of prisoners could save the taxpayers millions of dollars. Why not use the money to convert the existing facility to a job training center?
I’m sure a job creation opportunity is superior to creating more welfare.
John Gallagher
North Wildwood
Unity, love overcome virus
It would take years to write about what has happened to the country. It has been the most devastating time of our lives, but this is not the time for negativity, no matter how infuriated we are, it’s the time to reflect and take a stance, to overcome all obstacles and defeat the coronavirus demon that threatens lives and the future of children.
I’m not running for office, but I say to all those affected and those magically unscathed by this horrific monster, two words — unity and love. Let us all come together to forever get rid of this demon, and follow the rules of civility, by doing the right thing and listening, and learning from the most experienced people who have made this their lives.
Knowledge and calmness are important weapons to use.
We have been humbled in every way. What has taken place is a lesson to learn. It is the time to be thankful for what we have. So much has been taken away, leaving us to endure the reality of life.
As the saying goes, when you fall down, lift yourself up, brush yourself off and forge ahead.
We shall overcome by the grace of God, and become better people, and tougher.
Miracles do happen if you believe.
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor
Special seniors burden
The 2019 Senior Tax Freeze was withheld and it was very unfair, especially when many of us also received an increase in third quarter property taxes. With the lockdown of the casinos, the loss of jobs for this county has practically crippled the residents, who are in need of food and very soon affordable housing.
COVID-19 has really struck the senior population hard, with being shut in to prevent the illness, and a further distress is that they are being relied upon to give support for affected family and friends.
We need a mayor, council and state representatives who will fight for the residents that are undergoing such hardships. The seniors are looking for them to plead their case and fix these inequities.
Equally important is the restoration of timely postal services on which we all depend for checks, replacement parts, medications and the casting of votes.
Roselyn Jennings
Pleasantville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.