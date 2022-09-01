Voice of the People, Sept. 1, 2022

Doubts reentry program for prison inmates

According to the Atlantic County jail website, the reentry program provides inmates with housing, health insurance and case management services. One inmate spent nine years in the prison system; why was he back on the street a week later where he didn’t want to be? Looks like the reentry program is not working.

Elizabeth Migliara Avalon

Review of lighting a waste of time

I read recently regarding the concerns of Upper Township’s mayor and committee concerns about lighting and its adverse effects on the night sky. There seems to be a grass roots movement in Strathmere to remove, regulate, lessen or turn off residential and municipal lighting.

As a year round resident of Strathmere, I find this both amusing and concerning.

I hope Upper Township’s leadership is spending most of its valuable time on seeking and securing business opportunities within its borders, providing both employment and tax revenue, as well as public safety initiatives for its pedestrians, bikes, schools, autos and seniors, and other residents’ concerns. In fairness I do not know what our leadership has prioritized. I do know that making lighting a priority for a community’s government would be poor judgment.

Amusingly the grassroots anti-light team has selected a southern turtle, the egg laying loggerhead, as a theme for their signage. That species of turtle does not live here. There are an absurd number of signs now cluttering Strathmere and Whale Beach. I hope they will take their Florida turtle signs down.

Strathmere has undergone a massive development boom of large single and multi-family homes. Many of these properties have more lighting in their foyers than the torn-down homes they replaced had in their entire house. Some of the new homes are very bright. Upper Township approved the construction of every one of those homes including their electrical and lighting applications and plans.

The anti-excessive light team may consider meeting and talking with their neighbors and work towards friendly outcomes in a light or dark sky. Legislating this is wasting time and headed toward push back, bureaucratic lip service, then shelving.

Seems Upper Township should have much bigger fish to fry.

Randy Roash

Strathmere