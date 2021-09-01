Voice of the People, Sept. 1, 2021

Resisting vaccination led to father’s death

I am a barbershop owner in Somers Point. I have an important story to share about the need for vaccinations.

My healthy father passed away at 59 of COVID. My pregnant wife got COVID, as well as my 26-year-old brother, my best friend and my 14-month-old daughter.

It is important to get COVID vaccination regardless of political views. Politics had a role in my father’s death. We were the right wingers who were resisting. My story may help people get the shot.

Colton Scotti

Somers Point

Frustrated by failure to fix border crisis

This letter comes from a concerned and frustrated service-connected veteran who can’t understand why we are reminded every day a number of times about the crisis that exists on the southern border. We are yet to see or hear of any activity to correct or eliminate same.