Voice of the People, Sept. 1, 2021

Resisting vaccination led to father’s death
I am a barbershop owner in Somers Point. I have an important story to share about the need for vaccinations.
My healthy father passed away at 59 of COVID. My pregnant wife got COVID, as well as my 26-year-old brother, my best friend and my 14-month-old daughter.
It is important to get COVID vaccination regardless of political views. Politics had a role in my father’s death. We were the right wingers who were resisting. My story may help people get the shot.
Colton Scotti
Somers Point
Frustrated by failure to fix border crisis
This letter comes from a concerned and frustrated service-connected veteran who can’t understand why we are reminded every day a number of times about the crisis that exists on the southern border. We are yet to see or hear of any activity to correct or eliminate same.
I may be naïve at times but it seems as though the citizens are threatened for not supporting President Biden in his personal conflict with former President Donald Trump. Trump may be a little rough around the edges but he had a way of getting things done in a positive way, such as control at the border.
Trump has visited the border a number of times and unless I’m mistaken, only Vice President Harris has been there and only once. I do believe the border concerns are federal and the president has the obligation and responsibility to maybe visit it once before COVID and drugs become a true nightmare with those who are crashing the border every day.
Biden should be ashamed since all we ever hear about are the trillion-dollar spending schemes by the Democratic Party as they create new voters while the border crisis continues.
I hope we will soon see some positive changes and more things to look forward to like term limits.
Robert L. Frowlow
Egg Harbor Township